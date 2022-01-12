01/12/2022 at 09:03 CET

Joan Lluís Ferrer

Flying cars are here. They have come from the drawing board to reality and there are already numerous prototypes flying in various countries. At the moment, they are not commercialized prototypes, since the technology is limited by the lack of legal regulation of this new field of mobility. There are no laws that say how you can use the flying cars that already exist. But despite this, the industry continues to advance firmly on its way.

The five models that we show below have already been successfully tested and all are characterized by being a 100% electric means of transport, without polluting emissions of any kind. It is the mobility of the immediate future. According to experts, in fifteen years the skies will be full of these small vehicles, which while they will help decongest the roads, they will surely pose new problems up there.

Some are characterized by still limited autonomy and equally modest speeds, but others are already beginning to cover distances of a certain size and exceed 300 km / h speed. They are the pioneers of a new world.

Sky drive (SD-05)

The Japanese company Sky Drive has just obtained from the Japanese Government a first certificate for the future commercialization of the SD-05 flying car, which is an improvement on its previous version, SD-05.

SkyDrive | Sky drive

Like the other models that are being manufactured, it actually consists of a large drone, capable of transporting one person. It is four meters long, four meters wide, and two meters high. It has four rotors that allow it to fly for about 10 minutes at a speed of 50 kilometers per hour.

It has just been presented at CES 2022 in Las Vegas and is expected to already serve as an air taxi for the 2025 World’s Fair in Osaka.

Wisk aero

This North American company is already testing its model (this one, autonomous, without a pilot) that can carry two people as passengers. The objective is that it also serve as a flying taxi, although the North American authorities have not yet authorized this service, which is not only an aerial car, but also autonomous. A double challenge to overcome legally.

Wisk aero vehicle | wisk aero

In any case, it is an aircraft of a size already somewhat larger than the previous one, with six rotors and which can reach a speed of 160 km / h, with a range of 40 kilometers, apart from the reserve.

Kitty hawk (Heaviside)

This company, from which the previous one was spun off, is also already flying its Heaviside prototype, a device whose autonomy is 160 kilometers and can reach a speed of up to 354 km / h, according to its website. Under normal conditions, it flies 15 minutes at a speed of 88 kilometers per hour.

It is also an autonomous vehicle, with a single passenger, although a future version for two people is planned. Its promoters affirm that, despite its high manufacturing cost, when it comes into operation and is used successively by different people as an air taxi, the costs for the company will end up being equal to those of a conventional car.

Heaviside Model | Kitty hawk

This device already has eight rotors, which guarantees its highest performance.

Opener (Black Fly)

This flying car, which like all the previous ones lands and takes off vertically from anywhere, without the need for a runway, has been proving its technical viability for some time. Existing prototypes gracefully fly through the sky without the slightest mishap, waiting for the authorities to give the go-ahead for commercial use.

Black fly by Opener | Opener

This aircraft can also fly about 40 kilometers and a speed of 80 km / h. It has eight small rotors.

The company’s website states that it has already been tested with success repeatedly, to the point of having made 4,000 successful flights.

Joby Aviation (Joby aircraft)

Larger than the previous ones, this future flying taxi has capacity for a pilot and no less than four other people. It has already been tested as an autonomous vehicle, but it will eventually have a pilot.

Its owner has partnered with Toyota to manufacture the devices and create a kind of Uber of the air, because he is confident that by 2024 he will be able to soar through the skies of Los Angeles and New York in those air taxis.

Joby’s apparatus | Bradley Wentzel

Its autonomy is 241 kilometers, with a maximum speed of 321 kilometers per hour, which are already beginning to be respectable figures.

The (almost) absence of noise in flight and in landing and take-off maneuvers is another of the characteristics highlighted by all the companies promoting these vehicles.

Experts agree in calculating that by 2030 it will be common to see these vehicles in action, since by then it is assumed that the pressure of the industry (and also the demand of the consumers) will be such that its circulation will have already been regulated from the legal point of view.

In Europe there are also companies that already fly their prototypes, such as Vertical Airspace, British. In Brazil, Eve Urban Mobility operates. In short, an explosion of companies and models that herald a new horizon in the daily movement in the short term.