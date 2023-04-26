Five Fusions That Gone Terribly Wrong During A Battle

Each of the Z Fighters went through intense training, in which they were acquiring different techniques that would serve them during a battle against a villain. One of the most powerful that we have known in Dragon Ball has been that of fusion, which despite being very useful, has rarely served to defeat an opponent.

While there are several types of fusions in Dragon Ball, the dance and Pothala Rings are among the most popular. Piccolo and Majin Buu’s absorptions are also important, but they only happened at specific times and have not reappeared.

It was popularized by Goten and Trunks, perhaps the ones who had the most epic fails executing this technique, but Goku and Vegeta also tried it on different occasions. In fact, in this review we are going to focus on these four characters and the failed moments in which their fusion was of little use.

Failed mergers in Dragon Ball

The first one we go to is precisely that debut of the technique in the Majin Buu arc, in Dragon Ball Z. Goten and Trunks joined their bodies for an hour and failed in the choreography. So, the result was an obese warrior who, although he did have a lot of power, did not meet the requirements to defeat the pink villain.

Alpha Beta Play reminds us of Gogeta Super Saiyan 4, executed in Dragon Ball GT, to face the one-star dragon called Omega. The merger was effective, but unfortunately it did not serve to end the threat.

Goku Super Saiyan 4

We return to Gotenks and another failed version that results in a rickety warrior. The steps failed again and the result was reflected in plain sight.

Kefla is another of the interesting fusions because it was made by two women and apart from another universe. Caulifla and Kale teamed up in Dragon Ball Super, but failed to exterminate the enemy.

Caulifla Dragon Ball Super

Vegeta and Goku teamed up, this time with the Pothala Rings, during a battle against Zamasu and in Super Saiyan Blue. Unfortunately, the one called Goku Black dismissed any attack against him at the point of power.