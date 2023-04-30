Five Great Disney Channel Original Movies To Watch This Weekend

Along with its hundreds of years in the animated and family entertainment industry, Disney also counts among its ranks those classics it produced for the Disney Channel, which marked the childhood and adolescence of many. Now, all those movies are available on its streaming platform, Disney+, and today we are here to review some of the best.

Some of the most iconic childhood series of many millennials and subsequent generations came from the Disney Channel, such as Hannah Montana, Lizzie McGuire, It’s so Raven, Wizards of Waverly Place, Jessie, Full Rhythm, among many others. .

This time we will review four of the best Disney Channel original movies, which also have in common that they add that musical touch that makes them happy and entertaining.

High School Musical

We cannot deny that High School Musical marked a before and after within Disney. The tape has the following synopsis: “Troy and Gabriela meet at karaoke during the holidays. Troy is a basketball star, and Gabriela is the new student. When they return to school, they audition for the school musical, but they must overcome several obstacles.

The success of this film was such that the sequel was released in 2007, which also delighted fans with songs like “Fabulous”, “What Time is it” and “Gotta Go My Own Way”. Finally, in 2008 the third and last part arrived, which shows us the final step of the protagonists before entering the university.

Camp Rock

On Disney Plus we can also find this iconic film that had two installments that delighted everyone. This is the third most-watched Disney Channel Original Movie in its premiere in the channel’s history.

“Mitchie Torres has the opportunity to attend Camp Rock, the prestigious music camp. But while working hard to hone his musical talents, Mitchie discovers just how competitive the campers are,” the synopsis tells us.

Teen Beach Movie

Released in 2013, Teen Beach Movie became one of the most loved films by the public for its beach aesthetic and its funny story. The plot tells us: “Brady and Mackenzie, two young surfers, discover their romance when they magically participate in a movie musical.”

Lemonade Mouth

For many Disney Channel fans, Lemonade Mouth is almost a cult movie. The plot of the film tells us: “Five high school students (Bridgit Mendler, Adam Hicks, Hayley Kiyoko) form a musical group and prepare to compete against a popular rock band.”

Lemonade Mouth’s most popular song is, without a doubt, “Determinate” but the songs “She’s So Gone”, Somebody” and “Breakthrough” are also very popular with the public.