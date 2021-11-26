11/26/2021 at 2:24 PM CET

Soccer is not like before. Reaching 40 as a professional was almost supernatural. Now that trend has been disrupted and there are not a few who reach that age still enjoying professional football. Here we look at some cases of players who could hang up their boots at the end of this season. Many cases, we did not even know that they were still active.

ANDRES INIESTA

The former Barça captain has been in Japan since 2018 and has suffered long-term injuries in recent months. The Fuentealbilla midfielder, after being a legend with Barça and the Spanish national team, is tempted to return to Spain to form a dream team for Barcelona with Xavi Hernández. His figure will always be remembered for being one of the fundamental engines of the coronation of Spain as world champion in South Africa in 2010.

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC

The withdrawal or not of Zlatan will depend on whether Sweden manages to get into the World Cup in Qatar. The Milan striker wants to be the oldest outfield player in history to play in the national team’s flagship tournament. His many achievements throughout his career include having played and thrashed in teams as diverse as Barcelona, ​​Inter, Juventus, Manchester United, Paris Saint Germain, Ajax and Los Angeles Galaxy. A full-fledged globetrotter.

FRANCK RIBERY

The Frenchman plays in the US Salernitana 1919, bottom of the Italian Serie A and everything indicates that at 38 years old he will hang up his boots at the end of this season. The player has been able to reformulate his career in recent years in Italy, although everyone will remember him as one of the Bayern Munich leaders of the past decade. Ribery stands out for having been one of the best wingers on the left wing of his time and for having formed a terrible couple with young Alaba.

ARJEN ROBBEN

The Dutchman has already returned from the path of retirement last year with Groningen, but injuries have reappeared on his path that were the reason for his first retirement. In his career, Robben shone with his own light at Chelsea, Real Madrid and finally at Bayern Munich where he became a superstar. He led the Netherlands national team to the 2010 World Cup final and for many he was the most incisive winger of his generation.

PIPITA HIGUAIN

The Argentine forward is at Inter Miami but his performance is far from his brightest days in Europe. The player has assured that he will not continue in the club directed by David Beckham and everything indicates that he will hang up his boots before returning to an Argentina where he is not particularly fond of his failures in the 2014 World Cup final. Higuain has enjoyed playing a full career defending the colors of Real Madrid, Juventus or Naples throughout his career.