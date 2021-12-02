BRAVE CF 56, the final event of the truly global promotion of 2021, is right around the corner and with such a full card it’s easy to miss out on some big fights and fighters.

So, here is a list of five upcoming stars to watch out for and pay close attention to on December 18.

Starting with the main event of the night, where Rolando Dy is facing Slobodan Maksimović. Dy is a household name among fans of BRAVE CF, being chosen the fighter BRAVE CF of the year 2020.

Being the most popular Filipino wrestler, “The Incredible” He backs up his fame with a great performance after a great performance. As he approaches a title shot in the lightweight division, Rolando Dy He knows another primetime win will bring him closer to gold.

Another familiar face to fans of BRAVE CF, former middleweight title challenger Chad hanekom is back at the evening’s co-feature event.

With a professional record of seven wins and just two losses, “Superman” He’s looking to extend his winning streak to get back in contention for the title. He performed the performance of his career last March before Dominic schober on the BRAVE CF 49

If you are a fan of punching and looking for an eye-catching and exciting fighter, look no further. “The Shadow” Ahmad Labban it produces nothing but fireworks.

On BRAVE CF 56 will face a rematch of his most spectacular promotional contest to date, against Nemanja Kovač.

They say that a fighter is only as good as his performance after suffering his first professional defeat. So, we are about to find out what Latvian is made of. Matiss Zaharovs.

The young man’s first setback occurred in his last appearance, against Gamzat Magomedov, stopping a four win streak. The fighter based in Ireland Now you have a chance to show that it was just a bump in the road, a bad day at the office, that it won’t happen again.

Finally, a new face for the fastest growing MMA promotion. But one that next-generation explorers and analysts have been praising and keeping an eye on for a long time.

With a professional record of three wins and no losses, the Bulgarian Nikolay Nikolov arrives at BRAVE CF as a two-time IMMAF European Champion to face the Serbian Milos Cvetkovic.

BRAVE CF 56 will take place on December 18, in BelExpo Center, on Belgrade, Serbia. The event will be promoted in association with MMA League.

It will be available worldwide live and free at bravecftv.com and at our streaming partners in select territories.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mmaunola

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mma.uno

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mma.uno/

