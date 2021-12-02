BRAVE CF 56, the final event of the truly global promotion of 2021, is right around the corner and with such a full card it’s easy to miss out on some big fights and fighters.

So, here is a list of five upcoming stars to watch out for and pay close attention to on December 18.

Starting with the main event of the night, where Rolando Dy faces Slobodan Maksimović. Dy is a household name among BRAVE CF fans, being voted the BRAVE CF fighter of the year 2020.

As the most popular Filipino wrestler, “The Incredible” backs up his fame with great performance after great performance. As he approaches a title shot in the lightweight division, Rolando Dy knows that another primetime victory will bring him closer to gold.

Another familiar face to BRAVE CF fans, former middleweight title challenger Chad Hanekom is back at the night’s co-feature event.

With a professional record of seven wins and just two losses, “Superman” looks to extend his winning streak to get back in contention for the title. He performed his career performance last March against Dominic Schober at BRAVE CF 49

If you are a fan of punching and looking for an eye-catching and exciting fighter, look no further. “The Shadow” Ahmad Labban produces nothing but fireworks.

At BRAVE CF 56 he will face a rematch of his most spectacular promotional contest to date, against Nemanja Kovač.

They say that a fighter is only as good as his performance after suffering his first professional defeat. So, we are about to find out what the Latvian Matiss Zaharovs is made of.

The youngster’s first setback came in his last appearance, against Gamzat Magomedov, stopping a four-win streak. The Ireland-based fighter now has a chance to show that it was nothing more than a bump in the road, a bad day at the office, that it won’t happen again.

Finally, a new face for the fastest growing MMA promotion. But one that next-generation explorers and analysts have been praising and keeping an eye on for a long time.

With a professional record of three wins and no losses, Bulgarian Nikolay Nikolov comes to BRAVE CF as a two-time IMMAF European Champion to face Serbian Milos Cvetkovic.

BRAVE CF 56 will take place on December 18, at BelExpo Center, in Belgrade Serbia. The event will be promoted in association with the MMA Liga.

It will be available worldwide live and free on bravecftv.com and from our streaming partners in select territories.