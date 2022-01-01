01/01/2022 at 12:26 CET

Espanyol closed with an away victory against Valencia (1-2) an intense year in 2021, with a campaign with hardly any fissures in the Second Division that allowed them to climb to First, a category in which they are now ninth in the standings, at three points of the European zone.

The team leaves the hell of Second

The descent came at one of the most delicate moments for Spanish football, in the midst of a pandemic. In any case, the club was able to maintain the block and was one of the clear dominators in the Second Division. The year 2021, however, began with a defeat against Las Palmas (1-0), something that was not a trend.

An exciting start to the course

The 2021-22 season started with doubts about the team’s adaptation to the category, but they quickly dissipated. The Catalans are ninth in the standings, the fourth best team in their stadium with 20 points, tied with Barcelona, ​​and on the last day of the year they achieved the first away victory of the season against Valencia (1-2).

Raúl de Tomás, the proper name of 2021

Espanyol’s success in these twelve months has been collective. However, the name of Raúl de Tomás stands out: the forward has accumulated nine goals this season and closed the previous one, in Second, with 23 goals. In addition, in November he received the call from the senior team.

Financial and institutional stability

Chairman and CEO Chen Yansheng’s commitment to the club is firm. In June, the entity approved a capital increase of 37.8 million euros. At the December Shareholders’ Meeting, the entity closed the year with losses, controlled and due to the pandemic, of eleven million.