Time slips through our fingers without our barely being aware of the passing of the days. Just a few weeks ago we were counting the days for the Christmas holidays to begin. Now, we look back and realize that the Christmas Lottery, Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s are all gone. They happened in an instant and we are already immersed in this new calendar that 2022 has brought us.

But rest assured, all is not lost. In Spain We still have to enjoy the Three Kings Day. Households with boys and girls will do it with special enthusiasm, who await this day eager to discover if this year the Three Wise Men bring them the gifts they wanted or coal. As small as they are, they know that this will depend on the behavior they have had during the year.

However, it must be recognized that among adults this day also generates a special illusion. Either because of the food, to see our friends and family again or, why not, in case those who come from the East have also remembered us in some detail.

In some homes or groups of friends they choose organize an invisible friend. Something that is very funny due to the mystery that is generated and that there are many who try to guess who is the person who will give them something for Reyes. However, it is usually very common for we do not know what to give and we don’t want to leave ourselves too much money. Therefore, here we propose some ideas for give away economically affordable as well as original.

Air fryer

It is one of the kitchen appliances that has been hitting hard in recent years. The air fryer is a great ally for those people who want maintain good physical shape without giving up the tastiest foods. This small home convection oven is designed to simulate deep frying without the need to soak food in oil, which is sometimes not very healthy.

But how does it work? In a simple way, we can say that the air circulates at a high temperature and a certain speed inside the appliance and cooks the food from a way quite similar to how oil does it, but without that large amount of added fat. This device, in addition to being used to make delicious potatoes or spectacular croquettes, allows you to cook an infinity of very diverse dishes.

Today, the price of air fryers is not too high. We can find them from 40 euros. However, depending on their quality, they can amount to 100 euros or more.

Original alarm clock

If on the day of Kings we have to give to that friend who normally usually always appears late, we can opt for an alarm clock. It will serve us both as an indirect and as a gift. But lest it be too cruel a hint, we can Choose an alarm clock that is consistent with one of your hobbies. For example, if our friend is a Star Wars fan, we can find many watches with that theme. Today, in the market you can buy very original alarm clocks and for all tastes. In addition, the price is usually very varied, depending on how sophisticated we want it to be.

Photo printer

In recent years Instant photography cameras have become very fashionable. Those that allow us to print the image once the photo is shot. But, these cameras have some drawbacks.

On the one hand, they are cameras of a certain size that can be uncomfortable to carry and force us to carry a bag or a small backpack. On the other, once we shoot a photo, the machine prints it directly, without letting us check if it looks good or we like the framing. This means that many of the photos we take end up in the trash, which translates into a large waste of paper.

Given these drawbacks, a photo printer can be a great option. We can leave it at home, take the photos with the mobile and on the return print them at home. In addition, these devices can print in larger sizes than the most common instant cameras. The disadvantage of these printers is that the price is usually higher than 50 euros and can exceed 100 euros.

Led strip for tv

Most of the televisions that we have in our homes today are very powerful devices that they offer impressive image quality. However, there are many who cannot fully enjoy a movie or series in their living room. And it is common that, if we turn on the lights in the room, they are reflected on the television screen or they take us out of the world in which the film immerses us. But, many people also don’t feel comfortable watching TV with all the lights off.

In this situation, this gift can solve all these problems. The led strips are placed behind the television and create a perfect setting to enjoy the seventh art. This device emits lights of different colors and intensity. Philips’ Ambilight – the firm that made this fashionable – is out of budget, but Govee-brand LED strips have been among Amazon’s best sellers for weeks and cost about 16 euros. It is two meters long, has Bluetooth connectivity and 16 million color RGB lighting.

Milk frother

If the person to whom we are going to give on Three Kings Day is a coffee lover, we can buy an electric milk frother that will make the coffee that is made at home have the same texture as that of the best coffee shops. In the market we can find these devices for just over ten euros, although they also sell more sophisticated versions that reach 50 euros.