

While chaos prevailed in Queens, in Brooklyn the protest went smoothly.

Photo: Yuki Iwamura / . / .

Later that the protests took place over the verdict of Kyle Rittenhouse found not guiltyIn Queens, five people were arrested during demonstrations in rejection of the controversial decision.

Citizens identified as Kyrk Freeman, 22, Charles Edmonds, 37, Jonathan Lefokowitz, 38, Daniel Wattley, 28, and Alexander Davis, 33, face multiple charges including rioting, obstruction of government administration, assembly and illegal and pedestrian walkways on highways, ABC7NY reported.

“Last night between 40 and 50 anarchists dressed in black gathered in Crowley Park in Elmhurts, and then entered the Middle Village to destroy and disturb the peace. These rioters vandalized property, toppled American flags, overturned garbage cans, jumped and spray-painted cars, and blocked traffic.New York City Councilmember Robert Holden said in a statement.

Last night, 40 to 50 anarchists dressed in black assembled at Crowley Park in Elmhurst and then entered our neighborhoods to vandalize.

These rioters vandalized property, tore down American flags, turned over garbage cans, jumped on and spray painted cars, and blocked traffic… pic.twitter.com/9RCeLs8GVn – Robert Holden (@BobHoldenNYC) November 20, 2021

For his part, New York City Mayor-elect, who is also Brooklyn Borough President, Eric Adams, will partner with Holden in a press conference to denounce the vandalism that followed the public knowledge of Rittenhouse’s sentence.

The NYPD also released footage showing a vandalized car in the Miggle Village neighborhood.

The NYPD takes its responsibility to protect the 1st amendment rights of peaceful demonstrators seriously. Just as important is the safety of NYers & the protection of property from people breaking the law in the name of protest. As seen tonight in Queens, they will be arrested. pic.twitter.com/a6bL0Fewv9 – NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 20, 2021

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn protest had a more peaceful tint than in Queens, whose concentration was held at Barclays Center and then cross the Brooklyn Bridge and enter Lower Manhattan.

Chase Louden, one of the protesters present in Brooklyn, told ABC7NY that it was no surprise to him that Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges.

“I was not very surprised. At the time I had heard that many right-wing people like Rittenhouse had traveled out of state to escalate the violence.. I knew he would get away with it, ”Louden lamented.

For Natalia Marques, a Hispanic who was present at the protests, she criticized the system in the United States, which in her opinion is “broken”, and finding the Rittenhouse ruling as something absurd.

The spotlight turned on Rittenhouse after he was acquitted of all charges Friday after testifying that he had acted in self-defense when he killed two protesters and injured one in Kenosha, Wisconsin. which divided public opinion between support and rejection of the 18-year-old, as well as the debate on the carrying of arms and racial justice in the country.

Meanwhile, Kenosha, which served as the epicenter of the violence on August 25, 2020, spoke out to Rittenhouse’s acquittal in relative calm, and while there were some arrests, no violent acts have been reported.

