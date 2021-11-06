11/06/2021 at 14:00 CET

Marina Borràs

If you stop for a moment to remember, surely many of you can remember some of the phrases that your parents, teachers or friends pronounced at some point to refer to you. You may not have thought much of it then, or those words may instead remain bouncing around in your head to this day. What is clear is that, although sometimes we do not realize it, words create realities. And our children are not exempt from it.

Maybe you were the shy girl in class, or the bad boy of the family. You may assimilate that you were not good at studying, or that it was better to hide your body to avoid criticism and ridicule from other children. Be that as it may, some of those messages have stuck in your mind, and they even still have great power to this day.

If you feel reflected in these paragraphs, you will surely know the importance of choose carefully the words and phrases we use to address our children, because you know the repercussion that they can have. Therefore, we are going to review some phrases that many times, either due to inertia or ignorance, we use in the education of our children and that we should avoid as much as possible.

1. “Let me do it now & rdquor;

How many times have we taken control of something because we considered that our children did not know how to do it? At first, this phrase may sound completely harmless. However, the implicit message that accompanies these words is: “You are not capable, I do not trust that you are going to do well & rdquor ;.

If we don’t let our sons and daughters try, make mistakes, learn and even achieve things by themselves, we will not be helping them to gain confidence, to take responsibility, to make decisions, to fall and get up & mldr; In short, as Eva Millet explained to us in this presentation, if we do not promote the autonomy of our sons and daughters, we are telling them “you can’t & rdquor ;,“ I don’t trust you & rdquor ;, which will have a very negative impact on their esteem.

2. “We have passed math & rdquor;

Many times fathers and mothers consider ourselves to be the protagonists of our children’s lives. It is logical that we care a lot that our children are well, that we worry about their problems and that we accompany and guide them in their lives, but from there to speak in the first person of the plural of their experiences there is a very big step that does not seem highly recommended give. Through these types of messages, which may seem supportive or of dedication to the sons and daughters, we are denying our sons and daughters and ourselves the right to have, separately, our own history. Let our children live their lives and share their news with whoever they want, without invading their space.

3. “What a mess you are!

In this sentence, we can substitute “disaster & rdquor; by whatever adjective comes to mind: nervous, mean, embarrassing, rebellious & mldr; How dangerous are labels! Be careful with these phrases in which we use the verb “ser & rdquor; to define our children (or even ourselves), because we can make the mistake of hanging a label on them and, as the psychologist Alberto Soler points out, “labels are very easy to apply, but very difficult to remove & rdquor ;. We can’t lose sight of that “labels undermine self-esteem and, worst of all, we are ‘forcing’ them to behave the way we label them to agree with us & rdquor ;, as Beatriz Ayala explained in this interview.

Therefore, if we repeat to our sons and daughters that they are this or that, they will end up assimilating that these labels are part of their personality, which is quite difficult to change or correct, and not their behavior, which they do have. a control. In this sense, What if we try to target the “do & rdquor; and not so much to “be & rdquor ;? For example, instead of saying “what a mess you are & rdquor ;, we can point out that“ the room is messy & rdquor ;. Do you notice the difference? With the first option, we put the blame on the personality, while with the second we aim at the solution: fix the room.

4. “How beautiful you are! How you have lost weight! & Rdquor;

These types of phrases can be directed to our sons and daughters, to ourselves or they may refer to another person, the point is that the idea that underlies them is very dangerous: beauty = thinness, even at the cost of health.

If we want to encourage our daughters and sons to have a healthy relationship with their bodies, with food and even with others, it is very important that we help them build their self-esteem from love, and not from hatred. May we give them an example of self-love and respect for ourselves and our bodies, as well as those of others.

5. “When you grow up you will go to college & rdquor;

We may not pronounce this phrase as it is written, but the truth is that this idea is present in the heads of many parents: the only possible option after finishing high school is university. What if our son doesn’t want to go to college? What if you prefer other types of studies? Or if he does not want to study the degree that we had thought for him or her?

The problem behind these types of phrases, or others of the same style, is that they reflect expectations that we have about our sons and daughters. And this is very dangerous, because as Francisco Castaño told us in this interview, “if you generate expectations, you are lost. Because as your child does not comply, you get frustrated and your child lowers his self-esteem. And hope is important, you have to be excited to accompany your child in the search for his best version & rdquor ;.

Definitely, we have to educate the child we have, not the one we would like to have. That is why it is important that we do not transfer these expectations to them based on what we would have liked to study, or would have liked to achieve, because our children are not us and they do not have the obligation to fulfill our frustrated dreams. Let’s not forget it.