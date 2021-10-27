10/27/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

The previous sports management team left the planning of the team very well on track and the new rectors with Xavi O’Callaghan at the head maintain that positive line with the recent renovation until 2026 of an Aleix Gómez called to be the great benchmark of the quarry for the remainder of the decade.

Meanwhile, Carlos Ortega continues to print his stamp on a shorter workforce and that notable improvement in every way was evident. last Thursday with a great game against PSG (30-27) to maintain the leadership of Group B of the Champions League with eight points, the same as the Dujshebaev’s Kielce.

This Thursday it’s time to visit FC Porto in a very special match for the Portuguese Luís Frade, who will face the team from which he arrived at the Palau. In addition, in the Asobal League the team remains intractable with seven victories in the seven games played and will visit Benidorm on Saturday before the break for the national team matches with Ángel Fernández as the only one called up by Jordi Ribera with the Hispanos.

Five references

The new Barça project is based on several references, among which we could highlight five in particular. An angular piece on which Barça will revolve in the coming years will undoubtedly be a Dika Mem renewed three years ago until 2024. Consecrated as one of the best players on the planet from his right-back fiefdom, now that ‘rabbit’ that David Barrufet took out of his hat by incorporating him with 18 years of Tremblay and anticipating the Paris Saint-Germain.

Dika Mem is the great star of the current Barça

For its part, Aleix Gómez has been presenting his candidacy for years to become the best right winger of the planet. The Sabadell, one of the best specialists in current handball from seven meters, renewed last Monday until 2026 in a very well covered position as the Slovenian Blaz Janc had the contract until 2024.

Aleix Gómez, after renewing until 2026

Continuing with the La Masia seal, goalkeeper Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas extended his relationship with Barça for another three seasons in 2017 and ends in June 2023. The man from Toledo is at an extraordinary level and soon we will have to sit down to negotiate a more than well-deserved renewal … without forgetting that on July 1 the powerful Danish goalkeeper Emil Nielsen will be Barça player. And at zero cost when arriving free from Nantes.

Pérez de Vargas is an insurance in the goal

And … what about Aitor Ariño? The Catalan has returned by virtue of his privileges after the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that he suffered last March and that forced him to say goodbye to his Olympic dream. Forced to multiply in the last two years due to Casper Mortensen’s injuries, the left winger renewed two summers ago until 2025. Now he shares a position with Ángel Fernández … but aim for the Swedish Hampus Wanne (Flensburg).

Aitor Ariño has returned to a high level after six months KO

With a strong Barça and Catalan feeling that runs in his family, Ludovic Fàbregas arrived in 2018 and the following year he extended his contract until 2023. He is increasingly established as one of the best pivots in the world and, in fact, he is the second captain of the team after Gonzalo and ahead of Ariño and Dika Mem.

Ludovic Fàbregas is key in this Barça

More keys

The sixth passenger on this list should be a Luka Cindric He continues to recover from the shoulder injury that forced him to undergo surgery. With a contract until 2023 and waiting to be renewed, the Croatian is called to take the lead after Palmarsson’s departure to Aalborg and Entrerríos’s withdrawal.

Will help you a Domen Makuc who also arrived very young in an operation similar to the one referred to by Dika Mem and which he signed until 2024. The Slovenian has all the confidence of Ortega and is marveling.

The Barça hopes to recover Luka Cindric shortly

Trust is also total on the Frenchman Melvyn Richardson, 24 and recently signed until 2024. The other player with three bonding courses remaining, the aforementioned pivot Luís Frade. And in 2023 the Brazilian Haniel Langaro also ends his relationship with Barça.

The quarry

For budgetary and philosophical issues, Carlos Ortega is having to resort to the subsidiary with pivot Artur Parera (19 years old, bronze last summer in the Youth World Cup with Spain), Serbian right back Aleksandar Cenic (18 years old), left back Juan Palomino (20), left winger Martí Soler (18) and the mediatic and versatile right winger Pablo Urdangarin as the main exponents.