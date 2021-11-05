The President of Mexico, Andrs Manuel López Obrador, he promised in a letter sent to his American counterpart, Joe biden, to work to prevent global warming from exceeding 1.5 degrees.

“You can count on us in the transcendent and responsible purpose of preventing global warming from exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius. It is a commitment we make on behalf of the people and the Government of Mexico for the good of the planet and of humanity”, expressed in the letter revealed this Thursday.

Lopez Obrador I sent this letter to Biden on October 26 after a visit to Mexico by the US special envoy for the climate, John Kerry, and before the start of the COP26 climate summit, which is underway in Glasgow (United Kingdom).

In the text, the Mexican president supported Biden’s “effort” to confront the serious problem of climate change caused by increased emissions of carbon dioxide and other pollutants “.

1. Oil extraction

Lopez Obrador he pledged during his tenure to “extract no more than 2 million barrels a day” of oil and to reserve fossil fuels only for “domestic consumption.”

In addition, he reported on the modernization of six refineries that currently produce gasoline, diesel and other petroleum derivatives.

2. Electric power

He noted that the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) will build in Puerto Peasco, Sonora, a power generation park, through solar panels, with the capacity to produce 1,000 megawatts, which would be the largest in Latin America.

He informed Biden that his government is modernizing 14 hydroelectric plants to “produce more electrical energy with the same water flow” and reduce the use of fuel and coal, as well as achieve that 35% of electrical energy comes from renewable sources.

John Kerry and Lpez Obrador (AMLO Press)

3. Sowing Life

I insisted that Mexico has underway “the most important reforestation program in the world”, called Sowing Life, which invests 1.3 billion dollars for farmers to plant trees.

Through this program, jobs are given to 420,000 day laborers, who receive a monthly salary of 5,000 pesos a month.

4. Methane reduction

He assured that Mexico is “the first country in the world to regulation of methane emissions throughout the value chain of the hydrocarbon sector “and mentioned that Mexico joined the Global Methane Commitment to collectively reduce methane gas emissions in the short term.

5. Mining and agriculture

The president recalled that his government has not granted “not a single concession for the exploitation of the toxic mining.”

In addition, underground mining was prohibited by means of ‘fracking’ or hydraulic fracturing, which is used for the extraction of hydrocarbons.

In agriculture, AMLO informed his American counterpart thate Mexico prohibited the importation and planting of transgenic corn and that currently limits the use of agrochemicals in the field.

Environmental activists have criticized Lopez Obrador for his commitment to refloat the state oil company Pemex and his proposal for an electrical reform that relegates wind and solar power plants from private companies.

Also due to its absence at the Glasgow climate summit, which welcomes negotiations between almost 200 countries to keep alive the aspiration that was set in Paris to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

On wednesday, Lopez Obrador He attacked this type of summit for being full of “hypocrisy and fashions”, he reproached the great powers meeting to talk about the environment while increasing oil extraction and criticized that their leaders come by plane to the appointment.

