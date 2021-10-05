10/05/2021 at 2:43 AM CEST

The Paris Saint Germain project does not finish having all the bellows that the general public could have expected when in the same summer they signed Messi, Donnarumma, Wijnaldum, Achraf and Sergio Ramos. The team led by Mauricio Pochettino has not managed to assemble all its pieces and we arrive in October with the certainty that the Parisian team is by no means unbeatable, despite the fact that it is one of the main candidates to win the next edition of the Champions League. Below we analyze the five factors why PSG has not reached the expected level:

1. MESSI CAN’T FIND YOUR SITE

A goal in 370 minutes with the Paris Saint Germain shirt is Leo Messi’s baggage at this point. You have to rub your eyes to see a scoring crisis of this caliber for the Argentine, who scored his only goal after an assist from Mbappé in the Champions League match against Manchester City. The Argentine does not like to play as a center forward and it shows. As if that were not enough, Pochettino had not learned that changing him during a game is something high risk.

2. HAS NOT DEBUTED RAMOS

Another important factor is that Sergio Ramos, one of the players who was supposed to be a benchmark, has not made his debut and is not expected for a long time. There is little clarity about the health of the former captain of Real Madrid and the Spanish team and his new club needs him like May water after having conceded too many goals in these first games. Nor is it a good sign that they have changed their starting goalkeeper in the middle of the season.

3. BAD RELATIONSHIPS BETWEEN YOUR STARS

Mbappé was already caught speaking ill of Neymar after a substitution and he could be seen saying that the Brazilian did not pass the ball to him. Something similar happened with Messi in the first games where he did not connect at any time with Mbappé and only passed the ball with Neymar. As we have already mentioned, the relations between Donnarumma and Keylor Navas have not been the best in goal either. The Italian was promised ownership and has not gotten it until after a few months.

4. MBAPPÉ HAS THE HEAD THINKING OF MADRID

It is a fact that Kylian Mbappé wanted to have left Paris Saint Germain last summer. This has been recognized this week in interviews with Radio Montecarlo and L’Equipe. The player pushes and pushes to try to free himself from a golden cage, but it will not be easy. For now, the forward has only achieved four goals in 11 games played this season, figures very far from the 42 goals in 47 games he signed last year.

5. NO GAME STYLE DEFINED

Paris Saint Germain plays in jerks and without a defined pattern of play. Only the talent of his forwards unblocks games that become entangled on many occasions. Messi seems lost after having played his whole life to the sound of possession with Barcelona. We will see if Pochettino manages to print a recognizable style of play as he did with Tottenham or his position will be in jeopardy between now and the end of the season. You know how Al-Khelaifi spends it.