

Former President Donald Trump at a conference in the US-Mexico border area near Pharr.

Photo: SERGIO FLORES / . / .

WASHINGTON – Five Republican senators threatened to deny their endorsement of any spending bills brought before the Upper House if they are not allocated. more funds for border security, and specifically for continue to build a wall on the border with Mexico, revealed this Saturday local media.

Senators Mike Braun (Indiana), Marco Rubio (Florida), Mike Lee (Utah), Cynthia Lummis (Wyoming) and Ted Cruz (Texas) established their position in a letter that they will send this Monday to other of their colleagues, the chain revealed. Fox news agency, who had access to the document.

“We will not offer support to any general financing agreement of fiscal year 2022 that omits this financing or authorizes the Administration (of Joe Biden) to eliminate the border security measures built previously,” they say in a letter.

In addition, they defend that border security continue to be funded, in particular the construction of physical barriers, as a “necessary” measure to face the “continuous migratory crisis”.

Republicans have attributed the spike in the number of immigrants detained at the border with Mexico trying to enter the country irregularly to the decision of the Biden government to reverse the policies of his predecessor, Donald Trump (2017-2021), including the construction of the border fence.

On his first day in power, Biden signed a decree that ordered an end to the national emergency decreed by Trump to divert funds towards the construction of the wall, and stop the works on it.

The border wall was Trump’s proposed flag during his time in the White House.

Throughout his four years in power, the now-former Republican president raised $ 15 billion to replace the fence and erect new stretches of wall along 727 kilometers (452 ​​miles) of border, covering more than a quarter. part of the 3,145 kilometers (1,954 miles) that separate the US from Mexico.

Senators noted, for example, that funding for the wall was excluded from appropriation bills promoted by Democrats.

Specifically, according to Fox, the National Security appropriations bill withdraws $ 1.9 billion in wall funding.

At the same time, it allocates $ 14.5 billion for Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which is about $ 500 million less than in fiscal year 2021.

In the last 12 months, border authorities detained more than $ 1.7 million illegal immigrants who crossed the border into Mexico, a figure not seen in recent decades.

It may interest you:

Republicans want to block Biden’s payment plan for migrant families separated by Trump