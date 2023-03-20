Five series about infected, pandemics or disasters that you can watch after the end of The Last of Us

The Last of Us It reached the end of its first and successful season and the viewers of HBO Max and other streaming platforms were left wanting more Cordyceps, apocalypse and chaos, but that the first batch of episodes of the video game adaptation has finished is not the end of the world.

With information from a report published on the website of computer todaywe detail five series about infected, pandemics or disasters that you can see after the end of The Last of Us.

Chernobyl (2019)

Chernobyl is named after the nuclear power plant accident in Ukraine that exploded during system testing on April 26, 1986. You can watch it on HBO Max.

The series follows nuclear physicist Valery Legasov as he works with the government of the Soviet Union, which went to great lengths to try to hide the truth about the disaster at the time, to manage the nuclear crisis and save the country from extreme repercussions.

The Walking Dead (2010)

The Walking Dead has been the biggest zombie show ever made. Most of it is about the group led by protagonist Rick Grimes going from one place to another, heroes who retain their humanity in a world that has largely shed theirs. In Latin America, it is available in Netflix.

The Last Ship (2014)

The Last Ship follows a missile destroyer whose crew of 218 managed to avoid a global pandemic because they were far from the rest of the world. Now the only people who didn’t suffer have to find a cure to preserve humanity while avoiding the same doomed fate as 80% of the population. Is available on Prime Video.

The Stand (2020)

The Stand takes place after a strain of virus has killed off much of the world’s population. The survivors will be forced to choose between two factions, both with extremist leaders with seemingly terrible intentions. It is similar to The Last of Us and is available in Prime Video.

The Rain (2018)

The Rain is set in a world devastated by a virus, where two brothers have resided in a bunker for six years. They will set off to find a post-apocalyptic wasteland on a mission to locate their missing father. Is available in Netflix.