12/28/2021

On at 14:01 CET

Alicia mendoza

Every father and mother has ever heard how important it is to provide our children a secure attachment. The type of attachment that our child has with us will condition his development, his ability to self-manage different situations and his ability to relate to other people.

The psychologist and university professor Rafa Guerrero, in his book ‘Emotional education and attachment’ defines attachment as “an asymmetric affective bond that is not governed by an equal relationship, but rather by the baby’s emotional dependence on an adult”. Attachments can be classified into two large blocks: secure attachment and insecure attachment.

What is secure attachment? Secure attachment seeks to respond to and meet the needs of our children, especially emotional needs. “Every time the child has an emotional need, their parents or caregivers act responsively and give the child what they need to regain emotional balance (homeostasis),” says Guerrero.

Within insecure attachment we find three different types:

Avoidant insecure attachment: Parents often avoid the emotions of their children and do not give importance to their emotional world. “[ParentstendtointellectualizeorrationalizeeverythingincludingemotionsThewaytheyrelatetotheirchild’semotionsisbymovingawayfromthem(avoidingthem)”saysGuerrero[LospadresTiendenaintelectualizaroracionalizartodoinclusolasemocionesLamaneraquetienederelacionarseconlasemocionesdesuhijoesalejándosedeellas(evitándolas)”señalaGuerreroAnxious-ambivalent insecure attachment: This attachment has the characteristic that parents overprotect their children, transmit their own fears to them. Also, when faced with the needs of children, parents are very inconsistent and unpredictable. Rafa Guerrero explains that the parents who transmit this attachment “sometimes respond correctly to what the child needs, but in others they are overcome by fear and in others they do not even pay attention to the child. Sometimes, the parents They satisfy the child’s need the first time, but other times they don’t do it up to the fifth time; sometimes, a certain need will never be met. All this means that the child does not know what awaits him or how his parents will respond to his emotional difficulties ” .Disorganized insecure attachment: The adult instead of being a protective reference for the child, becomes a figure that causes fear. “The message that the child has is” you scare me, but I need you. “In disorganized attachment, the father or mother (or both) act negligently and that causes fear in the child, but, despite this, the child continues to need his attachment figures in order to survive, since he is tremendously dependent, “adds Guerrero.

The only good attachment is secure attachment. When they receive an insecure attachment, our children have a greater probability of falling into different addictions (drugs, pathological gambling, compulsive sex …), since they use these behaviors as a way to regulate their emotions.

The only attachment that we must foster with our children is secure attachment | Pexels

Situations that we must change to promote a secure attachment

If we change these situations and meet the needs of our children well, we will be providing them with a secure attachment:

“Stop crying”

We are surrounded by a society that encourages constant joy and as parents, sometimes what we want is for our children to be constantly happy. For this reason, when we find ourselves in a situation in which our son has the reaction of crying, we usually say phrases such as “don’t cry” or “stop crying.” In this way, we are denying their emotions and we are teaching them that their parents do not want to see their child sad. What we should do is legitimize their emotion, accompany them and look for the cause that caused the emotion.

“Your duty is to study and put your nerves aside”

When our children tell us that they are nervous about a test and our reaction is to ignore those nerves, we are not fostering a secure attachment. “Stop fooling around and start studying” is one of the phrases we usually say. Our son is asking us for some tool to be able to regulate his emotions and anxiety, and with sentences like the previous one we deny his emotions and foster an avoidant attachment. The right thing to do would be to accept their emotion, accompany them, let them express themselves and look for some option to help them lower their nerves.

“Sure you can do more, do it”

This is the situation. Our son has been struggling for weeks to get an assignment for class, and he has to combine it with an extracurricular assignment every day. He tells us that he is very tired and that at night when he goes to sleep he ends up exhausted. As fathers and mothers, we ignore their warnings and, what’s more, we force them to continue giving their all. Here we are thinking more about our needs and desires, justifying the suffering and fatigue of our son only so that he becomes the most successful, without ever thinking about his physical and emotional needs.

To your room punished

Our son has told us something that we did not like or has done something that generates an emotion of disgust. As we have no other tools, we decided to send him to his room. With this gesture we deny our child’s emotions, we force them to repress them without being able to dialogue with us and without being able to accompany them in those emotions. When we send our son to his room punished, we are our affection for them and we are indirectly teaching them that when they do something we do not like, we withdraw our love.

Not going to them when they fall off the swing / bike

Two very everyday situations: our son falls off his bicycle and hurts his leg or our son falls off the swing and is injured by the dirt on the ground. And this happens: a father or a mother decides not to come to the aid of their child because they believe that “this is how they get used to the sticks of life.” By doing this, we leave our son alone without anyone attending to his physical pain or his emotional pain. When they are young, children do not know how to self-regulate, they need their attachment figures to know that their emotions are going to calm down and that everything is going to be fine. Therefore, if our son is hurt, we must come to his aid.