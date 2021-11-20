11/20/2021 at 1:24 PM CET

Very easy money, fame, bad company and temptations everywhere. This is how the life of a footballer is summarized from the beginning of his professional career to the end. The achievement is to get to enjoy a full career, with successes in the form of titles and also retiring when one wants. Not everyone has been able to achieve it because of some vices that begin as something spontaneous and that with the passage of time become the daily bread. Below we review five footballers who had problems with addictions:

DIEGO ARMANDO MARADONA

It is the clear example of how drugs and alcohol can end up destroying a career that was unrepeatable. Some say that Maradona started using in Barcelona in 1984, others say in Naples. The fact was that in 1990, the star tested positive for cocaine for the first time and since then it was his fall into hell after a second positive in 1994. Then he retired and continued to suffer problems with drugs, being overweight and alcoholism until he died last year at the young age of 60.

RONALDINHO

A modern Maradona, although not as fond of drugs as he is of partying. The Brazilian gave up when he was the best footballer in the world in 2006 because he was more interested in having parties every night than in training. The story has a certain sadness because Dinho inspired many generations, but he was a shooting star for his nighttime addiction. It recently emerged that the player drank from the morning until the early hours of the morning to alleviate the pain of having lost his mother Miguelina.

GEORGE BEST

One of the greatest legends in Manchester United history was also a victim of alcohol and drugs. The extreme, unlike others, did regret how he lived and in 2005, a few dates after he died at 59 years old, he said “do not die like me, I am not an example of anything.” Previously, the former European Champion and Ballon d’Or in 1968 summed up his life in an iconic phrase: “I have spent a lot of money on women, alcohol and cars. The rest I wasted.”

ADRIANO LEITE

Whoever was named ‘Emperor of Milan’ destroyed his career because of parties and alcohol. The player had everything to succeed in Europe, but bad life ruined a career that at its dawn came to be compared to that of Ronaldo Nazario. Among his many revelries, one stands out that made an impact on the Brazilian press when he admitted that in 2015 he spent $ 33,000 on a party with 18 women in a Copacabana hotel. Right now he is struggling financially to make ends meet.

ADRIAN MUTU

In this case, we have to point out that there was an informer. Jose Mourinho knew about the bad habits of life of an Adrian Mutu with whom he was facing back in 2004 when he was coaching Chelsea. The technician requested a surprise anti-drug control against the Romanian striker when cocaine and other substances were found in his urine. The player was suspended for seven months without playing and paid a fine of 20,000 pounds. He threw his career away with just 25 years after being a star in Serie A.