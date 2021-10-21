WORLD PENTACCHAMPION GERVONTA DAVIS TO DEFEND HIS WBA LIGHTWEIGHT TITLE AGAINST UNINTENDED CONTENDENT ROLANDO ROMERO ON SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5 ON SHOWTIME PPV®

Davis And Romero To Put Their Respective Undefeated At Play To Headline Premier Boxing Champions Event At The STAPLES Center in Los Angeles

Tickets on Sale Today at 10 am PT!

THE ANGELS (October 21, 2021) – The five-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis, the hottest attraction in boxing today, will be put to the test with a crucial challenge as he meets the powerful undefeated lightweight contender. Rolando “Rolly” Romero live by SHOWTIME PPV on Sunday, December 5 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles as part of a Premier Boxing Champions event.

Davis tops his third consecutive pay-per-view battling an outgoing lightweight opponent like Rosemary, and both 26-year-old boxers will put their respective undefeated records on the line looking to cap off the year with an outstanding victory.

Tickets for this event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, GTD Promotions and TGB Promotions, go on sale this Thursday, October 21 at 10 am PT and can be purchased through AXS.com.

“This is an extremely dangerous fight for both fighters and I have no doubt that it could lead to a knockout!” opined Leonard ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions. “I can not wait more! Make sure to come to the STAPLES Center or tune in to SHOWTIME on Sunday, December 5. “

Davis (25-0, 24 KOs), is the star boxer in the boxing stable of Mayweather Promotions, added another electrifying performance to his file by stopping the previously undefeated Mario Barrios placeholder image to capture the 140-pound division title and become world champion in three different divisions in June of this year. His previous fight had seen him knock out the four-division champion. Leo Santa Cruz in October 2020, becoming the first person to bring down the four-time champion. Davis has established himself as an unmissable main attraction since he stood out with an explosive knockout of José Pedraza to be crowned as IBF Junior Lightweight World Champion during a performance that propelled him to stardom by SHOWTIME® in January 2017. The native of the city of Baltimore captured his lightweight crown by knocking out the former Cuban champion Yuriorkis Gamboa in December 2019.

“I’m excited to fight again in Los Angeles to give my fans another memorable night”, said Davis. «Romero is going to regret having signed this contract. I’m going to punish him from start to finish in this fight. Everyone knows I’m going for the knockout, so make sure you get your ticket or buy the pay-per-view. The stars come out to shine in Los Angeles, and I’ll be ready to lecture in front of all the stars on December 5th.

On the other hand, another member of the stable of Mayweather Promotions What Rosemary (14-0, 12 KOs) backs up his racy statements with the power he possesses in both hands and with a fighting style as peculiar as it is exciting that makes him an unmissable fighter every time he enters the ring. Romero won an interim title in August 2020 after prevailing fiercely but unanimously on points against the hitherto unbeatable Jackson Marinez. Rosemary The 26-year-old backed that victory with a pair of notable knockouts in his two most recent contests. First, he dominated a crafty contender like Avery Sparrow on his way to stop him in the seventh round in January of this year, then dropped the former title contender. Anthony Yigit three times on the way to stop him in the seventh round in July. Romero represents his native Las Vegas and is undefeated having started his professional career by knocking out 10 of his starting 11 opponents.

“I am so grateful for this opportunity,” said Romero. “I will become a star faster than anyone in this sport starting December 5th. I have already accomplished more than almost everyone in the fights I have had thus far, and there is much more to come. Many thanks to my entire team for putting me in this position. See you on December 5! ”.

