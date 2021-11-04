11/04/2021 at 10:42 CET

When we talk about bullying we usually find unanimity in opinions: it is about a social scourge that we must eradicate. We are increasingly aware as a society of the terrible consequences that bullying has, both in the short and long term, of the causes, signs and action protocols to prevent and stop bullying.

So far so good. However, we adults continue to carry out actions, both individually and collectively, that do not respond to this commitment to eradicate bullying, but rather the opposite. Let’s look at some examples. 1. We adults also exert bullying

Social media has provided us with disturbing anonymity. And I say disturbing because it has served to bring out, on many occasions, the worst that we carry inside. We can mention Twitter as the quintessential social network in which hate shoots up as easily as someone says good morning, but Twitter does not have a monopoly on hate on the network: you just need to take a little walk through TikTok or Instagram to see the amount of offensive comments that people are capable of launching without any qualms towards people we don’t even know, anchoring ourselves in anonymity that provides us with being on the other side of the screen.

Imagine the girl that everyone insulted at school when we were teenagers. The one they called fat, to which they left aside and to which nobody (or almost nobody) ever defended. Now let’s imagine that girl is a teenager in 2021, and that, as an adolescent, he is in search of the acceptance of his peers, of inclusion in the group, the formation of his identity & mldr; In this troubled stage of adolescence, this young woman not only receives the insults that we mentioned in the classroom, now she also has to deal with the comments that unknown people refer to her every time she uploads a post on their networks. In addition, after publishing a video like so many young people do, some colleagues download it and start sending it through WhatsApp groups with the intention of ridiculing her. Now the whole institute makes fun of her.

But this cannot shake us when we can easily verify that it is not a matter of young people, that day after day we read a case of someone who has decided to leave the networks because he could no longer bear the hostility received, to give an example among so many that exist.

If adults behave this way on social media, How do we hope young people don’t? Are we preparing them to make appropriate use of social networks before entering them? Are we giving them an example of that good use of the networks? Are we talking with them about the effects these comments can have on people’s lives?

The expert in Positive Discipline, Maria Soto, pointed out in this article that “when we blackmail a child into doing what we want, he could learn to manipulate people to achieve his purposes. When we make a child see that “we send & rdquor; By the simple fact of “being older & rdquor ;, he could learn that he can subdue the weakest or smallest & rdquor ;.

It is not easy to know how to react when we need our children to pay attention to us and pass us olympically. We have all ever uttered the sententious phrase “Because I said so! & Rdquor ;. We focus on the short-term goal we want to achieve: to be obeyed. However, we rarely stop to think about the long-term effects that they can have: that they learn blind obedience and transfer it to other areas of their lives. That they assimilate that shouting, blackmail or authority are valid ways of relating to other people. They need to assert themselves to feel above others in an attempt to sustain their shaky self-esteem by trampling on other people.

3. Having our children on an altar

A teacher from school or the mother of a classmate calls you and tells you that your son has hit Jaimito during the playground. Or that he always picks on Lucia and, if she cries, makes fun of her. Your son! Your little angel, affectionate and kissing, how can he hurt anyone? Well, the data shows that bullying exists, And if there are boys and girls who are bullied at school, it is precisely because there are boys and girls who are bullied. And they are not always cases of children who already have bad behavior at home, there are also children who are adorable with their parents and not with their classmates, or even some who get involved in playing along with others. and be accepted into the group.

Some data that we must know are, for example:

1 in 4 Spaniards assures that their children have suffered bullying 8 out of 10 young people have ever witnessed a situation of bullying 76% of teachers consider that bullying greatly affects the performance of their activity in school Only 2 out of 10 teachers feel prepared to resolve bullying situations

4. Undervaluing and / or idealizing bullying

Bullying is not “kid stuff & rdquor; and, of course, it is not going to be fixed by downplaying the issue. Denying the feelings of the person who suffers it or even holding him responsible for suffering it, we are only going to increase the discomfort and guilt of the victim of harassment, who will surely end up assimilating that he should not express how he feels, and we already know the multiple consequences that it can have teach children to deny or delegitimize their emotions, as Rafa Guerrero told us in this presentation.

On the other hand, and although it seems incredible, sometimes we also tend to idealize bullying with phrases such as “whoever is bullied, gets stronger & rdquor; or “if life puts bullying in your way, it is for you to learn something & rdquor ;. How phrases of Mr. Wonderful are great, but let’s rethink a little about the connotations that phrases like this can have. It is clear that many people who suffered bullying as a young person have been able to overcome it and come out stronger, as with so many other complicated situations that we go through in our lives, but we cannot see it as a life lesson, but as what it is. : a social scourge. In the end, with the situations raised in this section, we end up focusing on the person who suffers it, instead of focusing on those who exercise it, why they exercise it and what we can do so that it does not continue to occur.

5. Falling for false myths

We tend to think that bullying is carried out by children who come from unstructured families, poor neighborhoods or with psychological problems. And we are very wrong.

As the psychologist Úrsula Perona explained to us in this interview, “studies indicate that there is no stalker profile. No matter the social class, the economic resources, they do not come from poor neighborhoods or unstructured families. Those are myths. There are children who assault and bully in all cultures, in any social stratum and in the most normal families & rdquor ;.

Then, What is hiding behind the stalker? Úrsula answers bluntly: “A child or adolescent who is having a hard time. That he has self-esteem problems, that he is not having a good time at home, that he does not feel integrated or that in the past he was himself a victim of bullying. In any case, he is a suffering child. And we can’t forget that & rdquor ;.

