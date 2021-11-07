It may be that we have problems with the updates that Microsoft sends to the operating system itself. It can also happen that these changes in the software bring their own errors ingrained, causing more harm than good. Well, let’s see how we can solve or mitigate these errors in the best way.

It has always been said that, on several occasions, Windows has released updates that have brought with them problems that did not exist in the operating system, something that is unfortunately true.

Sometimes system modifications cover errors or vulnerabilities, although they generate new bugs that are not usually serious, but do cause discomfort in users.

The biggest problem is that when this happens we do not know very well how to act or how to react, especially if this update is one of the big ones. Well, today we are going to see what we can do when that happens to find out possible solutions.

Solutions for Windows Update:

Install quality update

The first thing we can do is check if we have what Windows Update calls a Optional quality upgrade available.

These types of modifications are usually dedicated to fix bugs from other updates before I get a bigger one to fix it. It is a section in which there is not always information, since it is used sporadically to correct specific problems and in a faster way.

To access you must do the following:

You enter Windows Settings. Click on Update and security. Then it’s time to go to Windows update and give in Check for update.

When there is an update of the type that we are telling you, it will appear in the list to install them, something that we strongly advise you, since they are designed, as we are telling you, to solve errors caused by themselves.

If you see them, don’t hesitate for a second to install them, even if you haven’t suffered any errors.

Something that is interesting to do is to verify which version of Windows is the one we currently have, to better know what to expect.

To achieve this we must do the following:

We are going to Setting Windows. Then we enter Update and security. Then we move to View update history within Windows Update. In the new window that appears, we click on the arrow next to Update history Then we will see what the latest version of Windows 10 is, plus other important updates that have been installed recently.

Roll back an update

Another option we have is to roll back an update if we see that it is not possible to work smoothly with the system since the last modification was sent.

This function is only present in Windows during the 10 days after they sent this important compilation update, so we will have a very interesting margin to get the system back where it worked.

To achieve this, you must do the following:

We go back to Update and security. Then we click on the menu on the left of the screen Recovery. Under Reset this PC, the option to revert to previous version of Windows 10. To do this we must click on Start.

From there, it is to follow the instructions on the screen so that in a few minutes we have Windows 10 just as it was before that update that made the system fail.

Something you must remember and that is why we repeat it to you, is that this system only lasts 10 days since the new update is installed.

Uninstall an update

We can uninstall an update if it doesn’t work well for us. This is not the same as revert, since in that case it is passed to the previous version.

If we uninstall, we delete said update just like we delete a program, but we do not go to a new version, since uninstalling can only be done with small updates, that is to say, those that do not imply a remodeling of the system.

To achieve this, you must follow these steps:

We step back into Setting operating system. Then we will Update and security. After inside Windows update we have to go to View update history. At that moment we click on the first option that we find whose name is Uninstall updates. Then all you have to do is mark the update that we want to delete and click on Uninstall.

This will make the update disappear and it will no longer be operational in the system.

It is very similar to when we uninstall an application so it is not complicated at all.

Repair Windows 10 updates

If the problem we have is not so much that the updates do not work as that we do not receive them, it is that there is a problem with Windows Update. Do not worry because we will be able to update via PowerShell.

This can be an emergency solution, while we discover the error or Microsoft itself comes up with the formula to make Windows Update work for you again.

The problem with Windows Update may be that it does not receive updates or that it receives updates, but it is never able to complete them, something that has happened to some user.

We must do the following:

We came in PoweShell as administrator by typing it in the taskbar and selecting it with the right button when it appears on the screen, clicking on Execute as an administrator. When we are in PowerShell we write Install-Module PSWindowsUpdate and click Enter. We press the S to select to install the package. When terminal we are going to look for updates by typing Get-WindowsUpdate then press Enter. Once we have confirmed that there are updates to install we must write Install WindowsUpdate and click Enter. To finally press AND or TO to confirm which update we want to install.

Delay an update

If there is an update that you do not convince yourself to install Because you have heard that there are people who have made a mistake and you prefer to wait, you can do it in a simple way.

Thanks to this, you can wait until it is confirmed that said update or another that there was, have already solved the problem you had.

To do this, you just have to follow these steps:

We return once more to Setting. Then we will Update and security. Then inside Windows Update. Then you must go to Advanced Options and in this window at the bottom you have Pause updates. You can choose up to a 35 days maximum without updating.

With everything you have read today you will be able to solve the problems you have with the updates, since, if after trying everything, the situation remains the same, the easiest solution could be a factory reset of your Windows.

But before reaching that extreme, it is best to try all the solutions and advice that we have given you.