12/21/2021 at 10:15 CET

VERONICA SEDEÑO

The market for the sale of houses has been experiencing significant growth in recent months. From Creditoh !, the fintech specialized in mortgage advice and intermediation of financial products aimed at end customers through its platform, they highlight that “the pandemic has boosted the & rdquor; sector. And this is reflected in the INE data, since the number of home mortgages Registered up to August in the property registers was 33,105, 66.9% more in the annual rate and the average amount of these mortgages increased by 1.9% and currently stands at 137,885 euros.

In this sense, in addition, there is a change in trend and fixed interest predominates in new mortgages, with 67%, while only 33% was at a variable rate. Something that contrasts notably with the data from previous years: in 2020 the fixed rate represented 45.7% and the variable rate 54.3%. In 2019 the fixed rate occupied only 40% and the variable 60%.

Better credit conditions

The main financial institutions have launched new and attractive mortgage products at a fixed interest rate. The variety of offer by banks, generates competition between them and gives rise to customers getting better conditions on their mortgage loans.

“Today’s data the average amount of the interest rate paid on a mortgage is around 2.5%, but we know that in the market there are offers for standard customer profiles of 1.25%, so if you dedicate yourself to looking for the mortgage that really suits your characteristics you can save a lot of money & rdquor ;, says David Crespo, founder of Creditoh .

Advantages of fixed interest

In the fixed rate mortgages, the interest rate paid throughout the life of the loan It is the same, this provides the person signing the mortgage with peace of mind and certainty about all the disbursements that they will have to make during the agreed time since each month they will pay a constant appointment.

Is it possible to change a mortgage from variable to fixed?

If it’s posible. The change can be made in two ways: on the one hand, there is the novation, which consists of continuing with the same financial entity with which we have the mortgage simply by modifying some conditions.

On the other hand, there is the surrogacy: in this case, the bank is changed, thus improving the previous conditions. Both options entail a series of expenses that must also be assessed.

Commissions and mortgage repayments

Some banks have directly reduced or eliminated the commission for opening your fixed rate mortgages, but there are still others that preserve it. The same is true of commissions for early repayments.

The new mortgage law makes the amortization commissions much equal, although it must be taken into account that the contracting of a fixed-rate mortgage may carry a commission for interest rate compensation. This commission is not applicable at a variable interest rate.

This is a commission that could be given in the event that the bank suffers a loss at the time of the amortization partial. “The advice on hiring is to negotiate it beforehand and in the event that we have to assume this commission, before making repayments, ask the bank if the repayment I want to carry out carries a penalty. It is regulated by the new mortgage law, so the bank will have to give us this information prior to the partial amortization & rdquor ;, they conclude from Creditoh.

It should be noted that before opting for a mortgage It is advisable to consult the professionals of the sector and obtain adequate advice in order to obtain the best personal conditions.