11/27/2021 at 08:00 CET

Palmeiras and Flamengo challenge each other in a final of the Libertadores (this Saturday at 9:00 p.m. CET) in which continental hegemony is at stake among the two best Brazilian clubs in the last five years.

The second consecutive final between Brasileirao teams is a definitive duel between the last two champions: the cariocas, in 2019, by the hand of Jorge Jesus, and the Paulistas, in the last edition, under the direction of another Portuguese, Abel ferreira, which is now seeking its second title in a row.

The two teams have shared the main tournaments, which has fueled a rivalry that is now declared animosity. Verdao has two Brazilian Leagues (2016 and 2018) and two Brazilian Cups (2015 and 2020 and Mengao two Leagues (2019 and 2020), two Brazilian Super Cups (2020 and 2021) and one South American Recopa (2020).

THE TABOO THAT HAS TO BREAK THE PALMEIRAS

In direct duels, there is an absolute majority Flamenguista, who have not lost a face to face since November 2017 … it’s been four years now. Since then there have been five rubrogra victories (including the final of this year’s Supercopa do Brasil) and four draws.

Both arrive at the Centenario stadium under pressure and with doubts. Whoever loses will close the year without a great title. The performance of the two in the Brasileirao, which the At. Mineiro, and the Copa do Brasil has generated internal crises since they sealed their place in the final.

So much Renato Portaluppi, who came to resign after the KO in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, as Abel ferreira, widely criticized for its reactive approaches, are in the pillory. The manager who is runner-up can be dismissed … but the two will remain true to their styles until the last consequences.

🇧🇷🆚🇧🇷 Historical numbers of CONMEBOL #Libertadores finalists 2⃣0⃣2⃣1⃣! 💪 📈🏆 How many Cups, finals and titles have @Palmeiras and @Flamengo, who will meet tomorrow at the Centenario stadium. The statistics @ betfair_col. # GloriaEterna pic.twitter.com/90wcC6yQVc – CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) November 26, 2021

FLAMENGO GOES WITH EVERYTHING

De Arrascaeta has recovered from a fibrillar rupture in the anterior thigh of his right leg that kept him out for almost 40 days. The Uruguayan, who reappeared on Tuesday, arrives just fine, but will start to form the best offensive quartet on the continent next to Everton Ribeiro and the pair of forwards that make up Bruno henrique and Gabigol, who is the gunner of the tournament with 10 targets.

On the bench, Mengao has leftover gunpowder for a possible extension with Michael, who is the Brazilian footballer in better shape, Vitinho and the recovered Pedro, who underwent arthroscopy in his right knee a month ago.

Flamengo, when they fit all their pieces, is an exuberant team that likes to have the ball and has the resources to decide in the last third. The arrival of David Luiz – which has not had much regularity due to physical problems -has provided an extra security in the axis of a rear, which has two very rolling sides: the Chilean Mauritius Island and the excolchonero Filipe Luis.

EL PALMEIRAS, AGAINST

The Verdao already eliminated, in the semifinals, At. Mineiro (which is the team of the year in Brazil) with two bolts. Abel ferreira, who is a follower of his compatriot MourinhoPrepare a defensive web to neutralize the entire Flamingo offensive torrent.

The Portuguese coach will come out with a 4-4-2 with a lot of contention, with Felipe Melo and Zé Rafael in the double pivot. Luiz Adriano, an offensive reference last season, is in a very low level of form, so the main options in attack are to exploit the speed of the pair Dudu and Rony, who has returned to recover his best version … and of course, the spectacular moment of the Raphael Veiga.

THE PROBABLE ALIGNMENTS OF PALMEIRAS – FLAMENGO

Palmeiras: Weverton; Mayke (Gabriel Menino), Luan, Gustavo Gomez, Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Zé Rafael, Gustavo Scarpa, Raphael Veiga; Dudu and Rony.

Flamengo: Diego Alves; Mauricio Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz, Filipe Luis; Willian Arao, Andreas Pereira, From Arrascaeta; Everton Ribiero, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

Referee: Nestor Pitana (Argentina)

Stadium: Centenario, in Montevideo.

Schedule: At 21:00 CET.