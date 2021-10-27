10/27/2021 at 8:00 AM CEST

The super Flamengo is played with a single card all the options to stay alive in the Copa do Brasil. The team of Renato Portaluppi He has no margin of error in the second leg of the semi-finals of the KO tournament against Ath. Parananese. The 2-2 in Curitiba opens a scenario of uncertainty in a competition where the double value of the goals in the opposite field is not counted. Maracaná will dictate sentence (at 02:30 CEST).

The Mengao is going through a bump, which has left it practically without options to link its third Brasileirao. The defeat in the classic against Fluminense (3-1) still stings. Between the League and the Cup, the cariocas have accumulated three games without winning. In the first leg of the semifinals they came out alive thanks to a penalty goal (which is still discussed a lot in Curitiba) transformed by Pedro in the tenth minute of injury time.

Precisely the international striker will be one of the casualties of the rubronegros, since on Monday he underwent an arthroscopy in his right knee, which will keep him on leave for at least three weeks. The intervention has caused a medical war in the club.

The absences of important names, such as David Luiz or the Uruguayan De Arrascaeta, have influenced the poor performance of a team that aspired to the treble. The positive news for the Cariocas is the return of the offensive duo formed by Bruno Henrique, one of the most unbalanced footballers in Brazilian football, and Gabigol, who has not scored eight games ago.

Furacao, for its part, will try to exploit its status as a specialist in KO tournaments. He has already qualified for the final of the Copa Sudamericana, in which he will face Red Bull Bragantino, and is now seeking his second final in three seasons in the Copa do Brasil.

The experience of what happened in 2019 serves as an inspiration for Ath. Pause. In the quarterfinal phase, he eliminated Flamengo, led by Jorge Jesus and that the Brasileirao and Libertadores would end up winning, tying both games 1-1 and winning in the penalty shoot-out in Maracanã. It is a scenario that he aspires to repeat and that indicates that it is not necessary to prevail in either of the two duels to qualify.

THE AT. MINEIRO, TO AVOID THE SURPRISE

In the other semifinal, everything is decided. The At. Mineiro, who is the leader of Brasileirao, left no room for surprise and crushed Fortaleza 4-0 in Belo Horizonte. As much as Cuca has asked his team for concentration, the meeting is not preceded by a comeback climate.

The Argentine’s team Juan Pablo Vojvoda, which will have six casualties, will reserve forces for Brasileirao, where it occupies a surprising third position, with a practically guaranteed place for Libertadores 2022.