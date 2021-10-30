10/30/2021 at 8:00 AM CEST

Pepa Caballero

We will not have here the long-awaited snow season with the opening of the seasons, which are already prepared to receive all lovers of this sport. Therefore, it is the ideal time to get a flat for sale in Jaca with interesting prices and ready to enjoy them.

Penthouse with pool and terrace in Jaca

Spectacular duplex penthouse in urbanization with swimming pool, tennis courts and green areas, in one of the best areas of Jaca. It has 95 useful m2 distributed in three bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, independent kitchen and garage and storage room. It is exterior and with impressive views of Peña Oroel.

Price: 259,000 euros.

3 bedroom penthouse in the center of Jaca

The attic is distributed in a living room with a kitchenette, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage and a storage room. The house is fully ready to move into, furnished and with all appliances.

Price: 179,900 euros.

Reduced apartment with pool and terrace in Jaca

Spectacular apartment very bright and equipped with furniture and appliances. It has 70 m2 plus a 25 m terrace. It has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, independent kitchen, impressive terrace with beautiful views of Peña Oroel. The urbanization has a swimming pool, tennis courts and green areas.

Price: 198,500 euros.

5 bedroom apartment in Jaca for only 129,200 euros

Spectacular home in the best residential area of ​​Jaca, with 5 bedrooms, living room, kitchen, bathroom, toilet and storage room. It has central heating with individual meter. The house is ready to move into.

Price: 129,200 euros.

Apartment with storage room in Jaca for 141,600 euros

If what you are looking for is an apartment with a storage room to store the equipment and that its price is more than affordable, this home is yours. It consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, partially equipped kitchen and storage room.

Price: 141,600 euros.

