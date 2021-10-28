10/28/2021 at 6:10 PM CEST

New research at the University of Iowa has succeeded in accurately describing a mechanism by which the fruit fly activates a “heart” in its head. The dynamics of a muscle located in the brain of the fly is similar to that carried out by the heart: it allows pumping hemolymph, the equivalent of blood in insects, towards the antennae.

According to a press release, although the existence of these secondary hearts in insects and, specifically, the presence of the heart head of the fly, no one had so far explored in detail how it worked. The research has been published in the Journal of Experimental Biology.

The rhythmic pulses produced by the strange organ are automatically generated by a small muscle that runs through the center of the brain, from front to back, in the fly’s head. An important advance of the new study is to have managed to film the head-heart in action in a live fly.

The “blood” of insects

The hemolymph It is the circulatory fluid that certain invertebrates, such as arthropods and mollusks, present, similar to the blood of vertebrates. Its composition varies remarkably from one species to another: in the case of the fruit fly, it is this liquid that precisely “pumps” the heart located in its brain.

Beyond this, the most surprising detail of the discovery is that the rhythmic head-heart contraction is not regulated by the fly’s brain, but by the muscle itself. In other words, it works as its own pacemaker natural, consequently approaching the behavior of the human heart.

It is worth remembering that our heart is also controlled by specialized muscle cells located within the same organ. In this way, the muscle located in our chest works like an exquisitely synchronized metronome: it sucks in blood when it relaxes and expels it when it contracts.

Next, the blood travels to every corner of our body thanks to a complex network of tubes, which includes from larger structures such as arteries to tiny channels called capillaries. In insects, the functioning of the circulatory system is different: thanks to the new study, we can learn more about its characteristics.

Various hearts

Both the fruit fly and other insects have a main heart in the abdomen, which distributes the hemolymph to different sectors of the body. However, the power of this pump is not enough to reach the extremities with the liquid. Based on this limitation, insects possess secondary or alternate hearts, which allow the hemolymph to reach certain vital areas, located in external sectors. It is the case of antennas, responsible for promoting smell and hearing.

The heart head Identified in the new study is one of these complementary hearts, which is precisely intended to transport the hemolymph to the antennae. In addition, biologists discovered that the surprising organ has an elastic membrane in the form of a blister, which performs a task of great importance.

If the muscle located in the head contracts, the membrane stretches and opens valves that “suck” the hemolymph present in that environment, placing it in a 50 micrometer wide chamber. When the head-heart relaxes, the valves close and the hemolymph “sheltered” in the chamber is pushed through tubes directly connected to the antennas, reaching them by the action of the elastic mechanism.

This complex machinery also plays a vital role at the brain level: with each cycle of contraction and relaxation, the internal heart located in the head of the fruit fly generates rhythmic impulses in your brain: they would serve to eliminate waste products and thus keep the insect’s brain clean.

Reference

Myogenic contraction of a somatic muscle powers rhythmic flow of hemolymph through Drosophila antennae and generates brain pulsations. Alan R. Kay, Daniel F. Eberl and Jing W. Wang. Journal of Experimental Biology (2021) .DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1242/jeb.242699

Video: Alan R. Kay / YouTube.

Photo: Mohamed Nuzrath on Pixabay.