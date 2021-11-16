Adamari López dances with Jacqueline Bracamontes on video | Instagram

The flirtatious host of Un Nuevo Día Adamari López and also a judge of the program This is how you dance, shared a video recently where he appears next to Jacqueline bracamontes and other personalities, dancing a bit for Tiktok.

Weekly Adamari Lopez She surprises us not only with her new, flirty and even revealing outfits, rather it is her videos that have been captivating us every Sunday, for the show’s gala where alongside Mariana Seoane and Cristián de la Fuente are judges.

This particular video was published 21 hours ago, maybe they recorded it a little before starting the program like every Sunday.

It may interest you: Carmen Salinas stays connected and in a coma, asks for her daughter

“And we continue dancing!”, Wrote Adamari in his description, it seems that the beautiful women who appear right behind them, are part of the production team of the program, all of them wearing the same black uniform.

Adamari López dances with Jacqueline Bracamontes on video | Instagram adamarilopez

Although they could also be the people in charge of the image of each of the stars to participate in this new gala of the program that has fascinated the public.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

In the video she appears wearing a beautiful golden dress with sequins and wide shoulders, it is long sleeves and a “V” neck. As for Jacky Bracamontes, she also wears a micro dress with a single long sleeve in red with silver details.

Adamari wears a beautiful pair of gold-tone bracelet slippers, while Bracamontes has a pair of beige-tone closed-toe slippers, the song they are dancing to is called “Hot N Cold” by Katy Perry.

Weekly Adamari Lopez shares not only a new look but also new content for her official Instagram account, a Sunday is synonymous with new content for this beauty who is the protagonist of famous Mexican soap operas such as “Amigas y Rivales” in 2001 and also “Yo sé que mentía” in 1982 .

This beautiful host, ex-wife of singer Luis Fonsi, has become a favorite among viewers in the United States and also in part of Mexico, thanks to her charisma and her particular history as a cancer survivor.

The flirty video of Adamari, Jacky and the staff member has more than 96 thousand reproductions and 520 comments, by Internet users.