Something that has characterized since she began to publish flirty content the russian model Anastasia Kvitko is that she always ends up always attracting attention, her enormous curves are difficult to ignore, especially when she wears tight clothes like this pair of white leggings.

Being a Russian celebrity, this beauty of enormous proportions usually publishes highly revealing content, with which her millions of followers end up sighing every time they see her.

Because her huge curves Anastasia kvitko causes certain reactions in his fans, who on several occasions let him know through their comments in each of the publications he makes.

The model appears in a photograph that she surely shared at some point, in one of her social networks, and that thanks to this action one or more admirers took it to publish it in an exclusive account for her as a fan club.

Kvitko, who you can find on all her social networks as anastasiya_kvitko, in addition to wearing her tight white leggings, she is also wearing a three-quarter sleeve sports top.

It seems that “The Russian Kim Kardashian” is in a sports field because of the wide place where it appears in the image, in addition to the delicately cut grass, however the idea is discarded once you pay a little attention to the snapshot.

This post was shared 10 hours ago on Instagram, a fan club account of the flirty app personality like other stars and celebrities.

From what can be seen in this flirty image, it could be said that Anastasia Kvitko is ready to start her exercise routine, it would not be a surprise to know that she was about to enter the gym, not before taking some photos.

The pose in which she is, as you can see, is on her back, thanks to the fact that she has her legs slightly open and turning her torso a little, with this movement her posterior charms stand out even more.

On more than one occasion, the flirtatious Russian model and celebrity has been compared with some personalities who, like her, possess enormous curves, two clear examples are Demi Rose, a well-known British model, and Alexa Dellanos, an American model.

Famous, beautiful, flirtatious and with enormous charms as well as tiny waists, it is something that these three beauties have in common, although of course in different proportions.