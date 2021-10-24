Flirtatious and ready for the night, Celia Lora conquers with looks | Instagram

Flirtatious and ready for the night! Celia Lora once again showed off in front of the camera and her followers loved her. The mexican playmate He confirmed that it can be conquered with looks and what more than those of his beautiful eyes.

Chela’s daughter and Alex Lora she was ready to enjoy a nice night in a really revealing outfit. The former member of The House of Celebrities chose her favorite color, black, to show off that night.

The outfit of Celia lora He made her look more than flirtatious with some ribbons that came out in the front and her cute necklace that she usually wears around her neck. The Boss from Acapulco Shore wore her completely straight hair and quite natural makeup.

The images revealed that Lora was very well accompanied by a handsome gentleman and made her look quite flirtatious with the looks she threw at the camera, which must have caused sensations in her followers.

The beautiful Celia also shared on her official Instagram account a photograph from one of her favorite set, the Hotel Carlota. In the image you can see the actress posing with her back to the camera, showing off her curvy figure to the fullest in a very fitted black outfit.

Flirtatious and ready for the night, Celia Lora conquers with looks. Photo: Capture.

Celia Lora wore her tattoos as a perfect decoration of her skin and wore an elegant evening makeup, her long, completely straight black hair was the perfect complement. With complete seriousness and as a professional she posed the star for the cameras.

The photograph was captured in a really beautiful space of the hotel, in front of a beautiful mirror and accessories in golden tones that reflected the beauty of Celia Lora and made the place look quite elegant.

This photograph was shared 14 hours ago on the official Instagram account of Celia lora and has already exceeded 70 thousand reactions on the famous social network. Celia Lora was inspired by the image to share part of the lyrics of the song In Your Room by Depeche Mode.

Followers and celebrities were quick to react to the beauty of the daughter of the TRI leaders. The influencer Lizbeth Rodríguez could not resist throwing an I love you to Celia and reiterate once again the enormous chemistry that exists between the two celebrities.

Before joining Barak: The experiment, they talked about the chemistry between Lizbeth and Celia; However, it was during this reality show that their followers saw them closer and in complicity.

Both celebrities do not stop dedicating compliments and others on social networks and in reality it is said that there was even a kiss between them. The influencer assure that it was the fault of the camera that did not capture it and they played a lot with the idea of ​​a new kiss.

Both Liz and Celia have enormous fame in social networks, even, both are very similar, because they are recognized as celebrities who are very irreverent and are not afraid to do or say what they think, so they have gained many followers and also non-followers .