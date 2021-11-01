Demi Rose becomes a flirty red queen for Halloween | Instagram

Since she launched her Instagram account, the beautiful British model Demi Rose has done nothing but impress her fans, seeing her disguised as the Red Queen left several even more in love with her.

Demi Rose has always been resourceful with her posts, especially when it comes to special events or dates like HalloweenLike her, other famous influencers also took on the task of surprising with their outfits.

It seems that October 31 is synonymous with horror and fear, the more you provoke fear to those who see you, the better it will be, although it also happens that young women take the opportunity to wear extremely flirty and even revealing clothes.

In the case of the British model and businesswoman, this does not apply, this because she shows her figure continuously, which can be seen in her social networks and especially in her Only account, which by the way has no cost for the users. subscribers.

The publication that the beautiful Demi Rose shared was 3 hours ago, her costume is really elaborate and the makeup as always on her looks impressive.

The famous character of “The Red Queen” from the fairy tale Alice in Wonderland has transcended, especially since today it is also used to turn the character into someone flirtatious, just as mawby did.

With a total of 8 photos and two videos in this post, she let her charms show off and at the same time appreciate her elaborate outfit, which consists of several pieces.

Demi is wearing a top and on top of this a kind of long-sleeved bullfighter that reveals her enormous charms, below she wears a skirt with several layers which give it volume.

As a whole queen needed a crown, it has several stones and it seems to be made of fabric with some beautiful stones inlaid, all the design she is wearing is red.

Apparently Demi Rose was at a party on October 31 and enjoyed it with her friends, in the two videos you can see a little about what happened in her.

This took place in Los Angeles, California in the United States, which is where the famous British-born Instagram model is currently living.