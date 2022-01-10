Kim Kardashian shows off her boyfriend pants in black | AP

There is no doubt that businesswoman Kim Kardashian has become a Fashion Icon, continuously becomes a trend thanks to its clothing, among them we now find Black pants style “boyfriend“.

Kylie Jenner’s older sister tends to continually surprise her audience, who, excited about her new clothes, immediately want to buy the ones she is wearing, there is no doubt that this is the best publicity.

You will surely wonder why they carry this name, it is very simple as in some occasions girls prefer their boyfriend’s sweatshirt, it seems that it has also become common to use pants, however these are designed specifically for women, due to their cut and design.

It may interest you: Demi Rose shows off in only network, Kylie Jenner style

A couple of hours ago Kim kardashian shared this post, in which we found six photographs wearing a flirty black outfit.

This consists of a bodysuit apparently made of thick strips that pass over her charms and are lost at the height of her waist, which is where her pants arrive.

Kim Kardashian continually surprises with her flirty outfits | Instagram kimkardashian

The design of these jeans fits only on your high hips, from there on out the cut is quite wide throughout the leg, it also has certain ripped parts, which draws even more attention by giving it this unusual touch.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE ALL THE PHOTOS.

In her description, the protagonist of KUWTK during the 20 seasons, only limited herself to placing a black heart, it was just what was necessary because her photos did not need any explanation, her beauty and the flirtatiousness of her outfit were everything.

Kim Kardashian’s new projects

Kim kardashian Together with her sisters and her mother Kris Jenner they have released the first trailer for a new reality show, in which they will once again be the protagonists, something that their fans were undoubtedly not expecting, at least not so soon.

The name of the new program that you will be able to watch through Hulu will be called The Kardashians, where again all the members of the clan including Kendall and Kylie Jenner will participate, in each of their Instagram accounts the first trailer has been shared.

Being one of the most controversial families in the United States, seeing new content full of drama and controversy was something that Internet users were waiting eagerly to see, as happened these 14 years of KUWTK.