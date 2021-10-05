Livia Brito flirtatious, rides a horse like a pro | Instagram

The actress Livia Brito conquered her Instagram fans again thanks to a publication she shared on her Instagram stories, the famous Cuban was riding a horse and looking like a flirtatious cowgirl.

Fame quickly came to this beautiful soap opera actress born on the island of Cuba, surely her fans know some information about her personal life, as her age is currently 35 years old.

Through his Instagram stories, Livia brito She shared a photo where she was posing on a beautiful brown horse, with which by the way we have seen her on several occasions riding it like a professional.

Surely the protagonist of “The soulless“He had to learn to ride a horse precisely for this telenovela, which he stars alongside José Ron, Marjorie de Sousa and Eduardo Santamarina.

This is the second melodrama that she stars alongside the Mexican actor José Ron, the first was in “Italian Girl Comes to Marry” released in 2014 – 2015.

Livia brito He was wearing the casual outfit that he usually wears in said melodrama, which has become a success throughout Mexico, according to data collected in Google, 84% of users liked this novel.

The first episode of La Desalmada was launched on July 5 of this year, and although everything seems to indicate that the recordings have already been completed, because Brito Pestana is currently on vacation enjoying a well-deserved rest.

The actress, who is also sporting jeans, a hat and a demin with a light green color, is posing in this striking outfit looking like a beautiful country girl, in a second photo of her stories.

Surely the place where the photos of the Cuban model and actress were taken were at the telenovela locations.

Each new chapter of the telenovela, the protagonist of “La Piloto” shares content related to melodrama, referring to a phrase that occurred during the episode or a situation that has also occurred and that she wants to highlight.

These are surely the holidays that you have enjoyed the most, especially since you have been sharing content more continuously on your social networks.

WHERE IS LIVIA BRITO ON VACATION?

For a couple of days Livia Brito and part of her production team have been enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Ensenada, Baja California, as she herself shared on her Instagram posts.

The flirtatious Cuban actress posed from some beautiful vineyards, a tourist destination that could be said to be the best known of said States of the Mexican Republic.

The place where he is currently staying is Valle de Guadalupe, which is precisely a wine-growing region, which is made up of various delegations.

With excellent photographs Livia Brito Pestana full name of the actress and model has been sharing entertaining content, the most recent publications were precisely with a maxi skirt with an animal print print.