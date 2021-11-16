Livia Brito shares her best perspective wearing leggings | Instagram

Once again the flirtatious “Desalmada” Livia Brito once again conquered her followers thanks to some photographs she shared, in which she is wearing what could be her best angle wearing leggings.

Livia brito She is a well-known and successful actress of Mexican soap operas, who thanks to her talent has become one of the favorites of melodrama productions, in terms of her beauty she is also one of the favorites of the public, especially Internet users.

It has been 9 hours since the flirtatious Cuban countrywoman of the also actress Niurka Marcos, shared this new publication on her Instagram, in it she is wearing a plush gray sweater and also a pair of tight leggings.

Thanks to the garment that she wears at the bottom, some of her 6.7 million followers were interested in her, although it is not the type of photos that she usually shares, her charms show off in the same way.

In total there were three photos that Livia Brito shared, in the first of them she is a little back, wearing a white cap and navy blue leggings that allow us to see a little of her later charms, because the image is cut right to that height.

liviabritopes

The place where it is located seems to be a park near a shopping center which can be seen in the background of the photo.

For the second snapshot we see from a low perspective Livia Brito Pestana the full name of this beautiful Cuban actress, thanks to this we can see that she is wearing white tennis shoes with painted details on the heel.

In the third image, she is playing a little with the hood of her sweater, in this last one she unbuttoned her sweater as it had a zipper in the front, underneath she was wearing a black top.

Brito Pestana received 112,887 thousand red hearts thanks to these three flirty photographs as well as 474 comments; In his description he commented that everything was in perspective, surely he was referring to the angle in which we see things or situations, this can vary.

With this there are already 1,180 publications on her official Instagram account, which she opened a couple of years ago, her first publication was made on December 18, 2012, she is a flirt with her beautiful hazel eyes.