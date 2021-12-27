Noelia unseats Yanet García, uses the tiniest thing in strips | Instagram

Although there could be no comparison between two Latin beauties, one always ends up doing it especially when it comes to two imposing women who constantly show off their curves as Noelia and Yanet García, although this time the singer surpassed the model.

With a simple photo, Noelia, a famous singer of hits like “Tú” and “Candela”, managed to captivate her followers on Instagram, which was where she shared the snapshot.

Something that has also characterized Yanet Garcia It is her flirty way of posing on her Instagram content, lately she shares more videos than photos, for her millions of followers it is fascinating to see her pose and show off her silhouette.

It may interest you: Demi Rose leaves her full gown open, curves in freedom

However, despite her beauty and exceptional figure, this time she was surpassed by that of the beautiful businesswoman who, like her, has a fantastic body.

Thanks to the pose in which Noelia was right under her Christmas tree, it was that it left several Internet users shocked, it was surely something that they were not expected because she was a little bent, exposing her beautiful later charms.

Noelia is one of the celebrities who most pamper and seek their fans | Instagram noeliaofficial

It was so with a photo This famous businesswoman who has left several shocked with her investments and important launches, although for many it is more important to see her show off her curves, because they delight their pupils just by seeing her without being interested in anything else.

In the image, as already mentioned, it was just below its decorated pine tree, it seems that it was giving it some last details, Noelia She was wearing an outfit that would drive anyone crazy, between straps and a few threads, she let her silhouette look perfect.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE COQUET PHOTO.

For that and many other things, come to my house this Christmas, “said Noelia.

His image was shared two days ago on December 25, precisely at Christmas, without a doubt this was one of the best gifts his fans received at this time.

Posing slightly leaning forward, the singer, businesswoman and model has stolen more than 37 thousand red hearts and sighs from her fans who also wished her an excellent day and happy holidays.

He recently announced the launch of a calendar for 2022, in it you can find 14 unpublished images, it is surely an exceptional work and we do not doubt that from the moment of its announcement they have been sold out, since they are also signed and personalized.