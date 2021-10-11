Flirty Ricky Martin opens his pants and refreshes himself a bit | AP

Without a doubt, Ricky Martin has a flirtatious and above all charismatic personality, which makes whatever or action he does entertaining, such as refreshing his parts in an unusual way.

For years the Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin He has been in the eye of the hurricane, between his music and some scandals he has become very popular, but above all thanks to his physique which continues to steal sighs despite his preferences.

Two days ago singer He shared on Instagram on his official account a curious photo in which he appears next to his stylist, perhaps, who apparently could not bear the laughter and began to smile at the occurrence of the famous singer.

Apparently Jwan Yosef’s husband since 2017, was in the dressing room, perhaps preparing for a presentation, he mentions that it was very hot in the dressing room, so he chose to take a dryer, open his pants and turn it on with the cold air to cool off a bit.

The interesting thing about the photo is that the interpreter of “Livi´n la vida loca” is not wearing anything on top, only his muscles and open pants are visible, it is worth mentioning that he is sitting in front of the dressing table.

The place where the famous singer and actor was in Toronto, Ontario, a city in Canada, is currently on tour called “Moments Tour“.

This tour covers the United States and Canada, began on September 30 in Chicago and apparently will end on November 20 in the city of Anaheim, California.

Some of the cities you will visit will be:

Washington, DC on October 14 New York on October 17 San Antonio on November 6 Los Angeles on November 18

Since a few weeks ago her name became a trend again, due to some photographs that were leaked where a totally different face was seen, she looked a little inflamed, far from her Latin beauty.

Some netizens claimed that he had done something to his face, perhaps a wrong surgery probably, however he immediately came out to deny any accusations against him.

Currently Ricky Martin He is 49 years old, which as it is something natural and normal are beginning to be noticed, it could also be part of his “remarkable” change.