Created in June, the Vikings cryptocurrency has already valued more than 4,100% and has a project that brings together an NFT game, marketplace and social and educational actions.

With a bold plan to revolutionize the cryptocurrency market, the movement coin Floki inu, with less than 4 months of life reaches incredible figures, with more than 160,000 Holders and $ 1,325 million in market value, takes another big step in its plan to enter the select list of the 10 main cryptocurrencies in the world: build a community strong and committed in all Latin America.

All this amid the explosion of gamecoins in market value. AXS, for example, a government token from the Axie Infinity game, has already gained more than 24,000% market value this year, a capital multiplication of 240 times.

It is this kind of profit, which turned $ 5,000 into 1.2 million, that Floki Inu will be looking for, especially with his game. NFT Valhalla. We are talking here about a cryptocurrency that, more than a meme, wants to generate value, financial and social, for its Holders and its community.

Floki inu was created by members of the Shiba Inu memecoin community, both inspired by billionaire Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu dog named Floki. Musk is a supporter of cryptocurrency and known as the ‘Father of Dogecoin’, the world’s largest memecoin by market capitalization.

But the goal of Floki Inu, already the world’s third-largest memecoin, goes far beyond completing the ‘canine’ cryptocurrency trilogy and dethroning Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. According to the promoters of Floki, it is, more than a meme, a “Movement Coin”, which aims to generate great impacts, both in the crypto universe and in everyday life.

For this, the cryptocurrency of the Vikings, as the representatives of their community are called, bet, in addition to traditional trading, on four fronts to consolidate itself as a benchmark in the digital environment:

The creation of a strong and engaged community The launch of an NFT game «Play to Earn», Valhalla, of which Floki is the token and the currency The design of a Marketplace based on NFT, with commerce including physical products The promotion of actions that stimulate social and educational projects

Among the most prominent partnerships obtained by the Floki Inu community are the agreement with Curate (a kind of Amazon that operates with cryptography) and the partnership with the “Million Gardens Movement” initiative of Kimball Musk, brother of Elon Musk, which seeks to encourage communities to produce their own food and eat healthier.

The blast move has begun – Floki Inu has been rated 42 times In its short history, Floki Inu has proven to be an excellent investment for its Holders. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the cryptocurrency was trading at $ 0.0000018 in mid-July. Three months later, the price of the asset reaches $ 0.000076, a valuation of more than 42 times.

After a Elon Musk’s recent tweet About his dog, Floki has almost doubled in value. And there must be a lot more out there …

The aggressive marketing that Floki Inu promoters have used in several major global markets may accelerate a revaluation in the coming months.

As the project is still in its infancy, the profit symmetry may be absurd for the investor betting on Floki now, especially considering the robustness of the proposals and the fundamentals behind crypto.

The Vikings are already invading the world and now they have reached South America; learn how to become one

October has been decisive in the planning and explosion of the global Floki inu project. In addition to provocative actions in important global squares, the community has initiated a strategy of expansion throughout the planet. One of these target locations is precisely Brazil and Latin America, but there are also campaigns in Europe, the United States, Asia and Russia.

Already strong among English speakers, the Floki community organized bus announcements in London, with messages of ‘Lost the Doge? Buy $ Floki ». In the United States, a large initiative will take place in Los Angeles and several advertising “Billboards” are being organized in key states with large populations, such as Florida and Texas.

In Europe that English is not spoken it is no different. The Netherlands and Germany were the target of a massive campaign that made digital media (especially websites) and physical (central public transport stations). And Spain is practically experiencing a Viking invasion, with actions during the Champions League matches in Madrid and occupation of relevant spaces in the capital and Barcelona.

In Latin America, the strategy is already in its first steps. Initially, the Latino community will be able to interact and learn about Floki in the following official channels: Website, Telegram, Twitter, Discord and Medium, all in Spanish.

Additionally, Floki is making moderators available to respond to the Latino community every day from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, and promoting events, giveaways and special entries for stakeholders, not to mention partnering with media and influencers.

Project features: NFT game, market and crypto education

Under the concept of “meme with utility”, the promoters of Floki Inu already work on three main fronts: a Metaverse NFT game (Valhalla); FlokiPlaces, which will be an NFT-based marketplace; and the Floki University content and education platform.

The Valhalla game, which is the most advanced project, promises to be the flagship product of the Floki Inu community. Based on an NFT Metaverse, the game will take place on a Viking island and will operate under the concept of “Play to Earn”, in which players are rewarded for their performance.

Similar to the Axie Infinity game, whose AXS token exploded in value this year, Valhalla will have all of its savings backed by Floki inu, and this could be earned by players and traded on the secondary market, even involving investors.

The game will be completely shot on the blockchain and has, according to its organizers, features that mix mainstream games, such as Pokemón, with the peculiarities of the cryptographic universe.

Listing, deflation, security

Floki Inu is currently listed on two decentralized financial platforms: Uniswap, which exchanges NFT for Ethereum, and PancakeSwap, which trades the asset in exchange for BNB (Binance Coin). Furthermore, cryptocurrencies can already be purchased on the centralized exchange Gate.io and, according to the official website, there are negotiations with other brokers, which will be reported as the talks progress.

One major difference is that Floki is a deflationary cryptocurrency that rewards its holders. All transactions are taxed at 8%, with half of the proceeds funding the community, while half is distributed to investors who keep Floki in their wallets.

In addition, the cryptocurrency has been certified as “totally secure” by Solidity, a leading digital auditing firm in smart contracts.

What are you waiting for to be a part of the Viking community and embark on the $ FLOKI coin with extraordinary potential for appreciation for the next few months? Access, in the links below, the official Floki inu of Telegram and Twitter in Spanish to be aware of everything. Come build the “currency of the movement” and revolutionize the world of cryptocurrencies!

You can follow Floki Inu channels in Spanish:

Did you like the content? Share it

Related