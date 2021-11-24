Floki Inu, is a cryptocurrency that was born as one more meme of the crypto ecosystem and that is inspired by the mascot of the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Neuralink; Elon Musk. However, with the passing of the days it has become more than a meme. This has made it attract a large number of investors; In addition, the project developers have invested abysmal amounts in advertising and marketing, with the aim of getting exposure to the public.

Since its debut on the market on July 10, it has proven to be a legit project that seeks financial freedom for all social classes. In addition, it aims to be the largest cryptomeme in capitalization and profit globally, to definitively dethrone Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.

As of the current date, with only a few months of having debuted on the market, Floki Inu has a total of 300 thousand headlines. This fact shows the great potential that the token has in the long term, and if you would like to be part of this community, we suggest you read everything that Floki offers to its investors.

What does the 300 thousand headlines mark mean and how do we get there?

The mark of 300 thousand holders represents the total of Floki Inu holders; This figure has been achieved thanks to the aggressive marketing strategies that the advertisers behind the project have been working on, and which continues to grow.

However, your goal is not to present yourself to the community as a meme. With these advertising campaigns they seek to demonstrate the usefulness of the token and its purpose within the ecosystem they are developing.

The token will play a fairly important role in 3 of the services they are working on in the long term, these are:

The NFT FLOKI game (P2E)FlokiPlaceInuversity

It’s not just about memes anymore, Floki Inu is advancing in the crypto space and proving its usefulness in the market. In addition, the developers are also committed to one goal: charity. To do this, they partnered with companies of great importance that will improve the national agriculture of the United States, and also build schools in Africa, and these are: Pencils of Promise and Million Gardens Movement.

Our ecosystem

Floki Inu seeks to create an ecosystem that can add value to the token. For this they are working on the Metaverse of NFT games of the Play-To-Earn type. With the game called “Valhalla” people will have exposure to cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology through non-fungible tokens; in a fun and lucrative way.

On the other hand, electronic commerce with cryptocurrencies and NFT can be carried out through the FlokiPlace; a marketplace where the native currency of the project will be the primary payment method.

In addition, the Floki Inu also made an important association with Shopping. Io; so that investors and holders can buy in stores like Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Home Depot, Etsy and AliExpress using $ FLOKI.

The journey to world domination

As we have mentioned, Floki Inu strategists are working globally on marketing strategies that allow the world to meet $ FLOKI. During the last campaigns, we highlight that they have won important contracts in the television sector in the United States and in trains and buses in London.

However, they have also worked on advertising deals that will take place in Switzerland and Dubai; in addition to Latin America, where acceptance has been phenomenal. In other words, it seeks to achieve a global exposure to cover every corner of the earth.

What to expect for 2022 from Floki Inu?

It is possible that Floki Inu is one of the cryptocurrencies that you want to have in your portfolio for this 2022. Since, it is the third largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization; after Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. However, it has notable differences, so it would not be surprising if $ FLOKI outperforms the aforementioned projects in the long term.

Because, if we start with DOGE, we can point out that Floki Inu stands out for having a solid project; in addition to a great group of engineers working behind to boost their prices and future.

On the other hand, for the short creation time that it has, Floki Inu has captured the attention of a large group of sponsors thanks to the fundamentals it possesses; a fact that took Dogecoin years. This is thanks to the fact that this project has a complete and extensive ecosystem that is under development; which is even much larger than Shiba Inu’s.

Summing up, we can say that Floki Inu has a future up to 100 times better than that of other cryptomemes. And a sign of this was given by the influencer Pro The Doge, an investor who became a millionaire with Dogecoin, who pointed out that:

Floki Inu is part of the trilogy of memes where DOGE and SHIB are found. This means that their valuation is quite similar, and that it would not be surprising to see $ FLOKI side by side with both in the future. Pro The Doge.

For more information about Huobi INU you can visit the official Telegram channel.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related