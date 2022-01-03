Before joining the ranks of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Florence Pugh’s name had resonated with critics and various moviegoers after her role in Midsommar: Terror Doesn’t Wait for Night – 98% of Ari Aster, where she plays a young woman who faces a deep depression after the loss of her sister and her parents in the most tragic way. Trying to get ahead, she goes on vacation with her boyfriend and his friends to a kind of commune that promises to release all that accumulated pain, however, within the beauty of that place, something sinister is hidden.

Other of her roles most appreciated by the press and the audience are that of Lady Macbeth – 85%, Little Women – 94% and Fighting with my Family – 86%. Last year, her fame was potentiated thanks to her arrival at Marvel Studios, and despite the fact that many fans of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) did not seem entirely convinced by the fact that there would be a new Black Widow, her debut in Black Widow – 87% were very well received for the character’s charisma.

His second step within the MCU would be in Hawkeye – 87%, the series starring Jeremy Renner, where Yelena Belova would seek answers about Natasha’s death, and also would have an immediate empathy with co-star Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Kate Bishop. This January 3, Florence celebrates her 26th birthday, and social networks have been flooded with good wishes, congratulations and even thanks from Marvel fans for the way she has handled Yelena.

Some have even named it “Florence Pugh Day” or “Florence Pugh Day.” Below, you can read some of the messages that the actress has received through Twitter.

Happy Florence Pugh Day!

happy florence pugh day !! – mic ♡ # 1 tasm supporter (@ L0K1ST4RK) January 3, 2022

Happy 26th birthday to the Academy Award nominee and our #Hawkeye star who plays Yelena Belova, Florence Pugh!

Happy 26th Birthday to the Academy Award Nominee and our #Hawkeye Star who portrays Yelena Belova, Florence Pugh! 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/gvzbjOqKcM – Hawkeye News & Updates (@Hawkeye_Updates) January 3, 2022

Happy birthday, Florence Pugh. No one could portray Yelena Belova the way you do.

Happy birthday, Florence Pugh. No one could portray Yelena Belova the way that you do. 🥰 Kudos! pic.twitter.com/LE4GZtgHa4 – Poeticpia💙 (@ poeticpia9) January 3, 2022

Happy Birthday Florence Pugh thank you so much for giving us Yelena Belova.

happy birthday florence pugh thank you so much for giving us yelena belova pic.twitter.com/guKfxgVYjy – ross (@yelebelova) January 3, 2022

Happy Birthday to ICONIC Florence Pugh I absolutely adore her and her acting skills, and I can’t wait to see more of Yelena in the entire MCU! What is your favorite Florence Pugh role?

Happy Birthday to the ICONIC Florence Pugh 💜 I absolutely adore her and her acting ability, and can’t wait to see more of Yelena throughout the MCU! 💫 What’s your favorite Florence Pugh role? #FlorencePugh pic.twitter.com/uiNHtRLmkC – Matthew Smith 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheTimelessNerd) January 3, 2022

Happiest birthday to you, #FlorencePugh. I hope to see you more like Yelena this year. You play the part totally cool!

Happiest of birthdays to you, #FlorencePugh

Hope to see more of you as Yelena this year. You totally rock the role! pic.twitter.com/EFvaQh40Sv – LJD (@mcclaymagic) January 3, 2022

The nominee for the Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actress, the Orange Award for Rising Star and the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Supporting Actress – among many other nominations -, has also shared on her Instagram account the Congratulations from your friends and co-workers, from colleagues on stage to makeup artists and hair stylists.

Pugh has been characterized as a funny person, and several of his scene companions, such as Hailee steinfeld, have shared their experience of what it means to work with the actress, describing it as “a simple job and full of jokes.” In addition, Florence’s interpretive ability has been recognized since before, and much has been said about the scene with Hailee who, despite seeming to be a simple meeting to eat macaroni and cheese, a lot of weight is given to what both characters are dealing with. to achieve.

