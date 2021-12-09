It is known that Marvel Studios is a company that keeps any information related to its projects very well, since they want to avoid any possible leak at all costs. In addition to this study, many people in general do not enjoy encountering one of these unexpected leaks and once again this statement has been verified, because this time it was Florence Pugh, an actress who plays Yelena Belova in Black Widow – 87% who faced the repercussions for sharing content which was considered a spoiler.

Also read: Tom Holland reveals Spider-Man: No Way Home almost left the multiverse for Kraven the Hunter

The participation of Pugh What Yelena in the new Disney Plus series, Hawkeye – 87%, had already been confirmed previously, a fact that made all their fans very happy. This Wednesday, the actress made a publication through her Instagram account where she shared two photos of her as Yelena to celebrate her appearance at the end of the most recent episode.

However, after this publication, nothing was happiness for the actress, because on the night of that same Wednesday, she revealed in her Instagram stories that this publication and the negative reactions of the fans to the “spoiler” of her appearance in Hawkeye that was shown in the photos on Instagram, led her to be blocked by the social network.

I never thought that lovingly posting something about the show I’m on would be removed… but here we are. Someone here complained about this and I’ve been blocked from posting my own look on a show I’m on. More than ridiculous. Being in #Hawkeye is a privilege and I thank everyone who welcomed me on and off set and everyone who is watching.

Source: Florence Pugh, Instagram

We also recommend: Hawkeye: reveal which is the episode where Kingpin would appear

The role of Florence was confirmed from last year, and as revealed by the post-credits scene of Black widow, Yelena was sent to kill Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) by Valentina (Julie Louis-Dreyfus) and his mysterious team. In a recent interview for Cosmopolitan, one of the protagonists of Hawkeye, Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Kate Bishop, shared the following words about the show:

We had a moment together where we were filming and something went wrong. I couldn’t recover from that. I started laughing so hard that someone thought I was crying … and I just remember an avalanche of people coming in and saying, ‘Is everyone okay?’ And I’m literally face down on the floor, laughing hysterically. Mind you, we were in a scene that was in no way or shape intended to be funny at all. We really had a wonderful time together.

On November 24, it was released Hawkeye on the famous streaming platform, Disney Plus. The series’ story takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame – 95%, after the famous Blip. While in New York City, Clint Barton must work alongside young archer Kate Bishop to confront enemies from his past as Ronin in order to get back to his family in time for Christmas. The series also stars Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

In case you missed it: Gwyneth Paltrow says she has no idea what Hawkeye is