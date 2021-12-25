

The state reported the highest number of infections since Aug. 26, which was 27,669.

Photo: Joe Raedle / .

MIAMI – The state of Florida broke its record of confirmed COVID-19 cases in one day by reporting 31,758 new infections this Friday, reported official sources in the midst of the rebound in the pandemic due to the Omicron variant.

The 31,758 cases are attributed to last Thursday, according to data published this Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States.

The largest increase in cases registered in one day in Florida was 27,669 on August 26, according to the same source. although yesterday’s session on Thursday approached that figure with 26,811 new cases.

No new deaths were reported in today’s report, although it is likely that they will be added to the weekly report that the Florida Department of Health publishes like every Friday the end of the day.

Experts say that the increase in cases is the result of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, so that today and the previous two have seen long lines of vehicles in Miami-Dade County at test points, most outdoors in county parks.

The mayor of Miami-Dade, Daniella Levine Cava, assured that the central Tropical Park, which until late Thursday night showed an endless line of cars, according to ., it will open this holiday Friday until 4:00 pm local time.

Likewise, several public libraries in the county, the one with the largest population and with the most cases of contagion in the entire state, offered free antigen tests from early hours, although many people in the lines did not reach it.

At the last minute and in the event of family reunions on Christmas Eve, many people try to get one of the thousands of these so-called “quick” tests that the county distributes.

After weeks with an average of less than 2,000 daily cases of coronavirus in Florida, the alarms went off last Friday when registering for the period from December 10 to 16 29,568 new infections, a figure much higher than the previous week (13,530 cases), and with the omicron variant already detected in at least 39 US states.

Florida has counted more than 3,832,000 cases since the pandemic began, according to NBC channel 6, waiting for the Florida Department of Health to publish its weekly summary this Friday.

