

"If you're one of those 'awake' people, get out of Florida. You will be happier in another place, just like us ", said the ads.

Several cars with New York license plates, parked on the streets of Palm Beach, received a “notice” in their windows over the weekend., inviting them to return to their city “if they leaned to the left politically,” according to police.

It was a Florida citizen, who is apparently angry, who allegedly left the “letters” in the vehicles of New Yorkers, with a strong message: “If you are one of those ‘awake’ people, get out of Florida. You will be happier in another place, just like us “, says the letter written in capital letters.

The threatening letters were found in cars parked along Sunrise Avenue, Bradley Place, and Seaview Avenue, in the luxurious coastal enclave, an hour north of Fort Lauderdale, that has long been a place loved by New Yorkers heading south for the winter.

Some citizens, who felt concerned, reported on the letters left in their vehicles to the Palm Beach Police Department last Sunday, but after a brief investigation, police determined that a crime had not been committed.

Over the weekend, some residents whose cars carry New York license plates came across the notices placed on their windows urging them to leave Florida if they are ‘woke.’

“Residents were concerned about the lack of courtesy and respect for private property. We understood that concern and so we began to investigate the matter, but determined that it was not criminal in nature, “said Captain William Rothrock, the department’s public information officer.

“As rude as it is and is not characteristic of our community, it is not a crime,” Rothrock told the media, after leading the investigation.

Officer William Rothrock could not confirm how many cars had been “attacked,” but said only vehicles with out-of-state plates received the note, the “majority” of which had New York license plates.

While the nasty notes weren’t criminal, residents were offended by the message; “America was founded on freedom of religion and thought,” a former New Yorker who now lives in Palm Beach told a local outlet.

“We have seen that there are many people willing to go ahead with such dangerous and threatening messages,” continued the resident, who did not share his name due to security concerns.

“This behavior is another sign that our democracy is in danger,” he added.

