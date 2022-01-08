

The child left by the couple will be adopted by a relative.

Photo: St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office / Courtesy

Two deputies from the St. Lucie County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office, committed suicide and orphaned their six-week-old son, reported the authorities.

The officers were identified as Clayton Osteen and Victoria Pacheco, whose deaths were announced Tuesday by County Sheriff Ken Mascara.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Osteen attempted suicide on New Year’s Eve, around midnight. He was later taken to a hospital, but due to the seriousness of his health, the family decided to withdraw his life support on January 2.

After learning of Osteen’s suicide, the deputy Victoria Pacheco, who was his partner, he also took his own life two days laterreported WCTV.

Both were parents to Jayce Osteen, who was born on November 22, 2021, according to the GoFundMe created for expenses related to the baby, which exceeded the goal of $ 10,000. reaching $ 73,343 so far. In the publication they indicated that he will be adopted by a close relative.

Sheriff Mascara issued a statement in which he regretted the death of the couple and stressed that they were full of ambition, making them a great complement to the department.

“Words cannot express the tremendous loss we all feel after losing these two family members from the sheriff’s office.Mascara said.

“For the general public, and sometimes even me, it is easier to view law enforcement agencies as ‘superhuman,’ but let’s not forget that they are humans like us,” the sheriff wrote in the statement.

He added that he hopes the tragedy can become a catalyst to help ease the stigma surrounding mental health and normalize the conversation about the challenges many people face.

The sheriff recommended that anyone who is struggling with suicidal thoughts, or if you know someone who has, call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273 TALK (1-800-273-8255), or call 211.

You may also like:

• Report an apparent suicide attempt near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC

• Judge in Maryland committed suicide this Friday just as he was going to be arrested for child sexual abuse

• Man in Maryland recorded himself on Facebook Live moments before killing his ex-wife and committing suicide