

West Palm Beach police arrested the thief two days after the incident.

A 9-year-old Florida girl has been hailed as a hero by state police after fighting a thief in early November, hitting him in the face after stealing his mother’s purse.

West Palm Beach Police Officers honored the girl Journee Nelson last Thursday for her attitude to the attempted assault on her mother, Danielle Mobley, and was awarded a Target medal, certificate and gift card, The Miami Herald reported.

According to surveillance video, Mobley and her daughter were walking to the car in the parking lot when a man identified as Demetrius Jackson, 29, runs up to Nelson’s mother and throws her to the ground to steal her belongings.

During the fight between the assailant and the woman, Journee ran to help her mother, punching her several times in the thief’s face. “I defended myself. I had to save my momJournee told WSVN in Miami.

Although Journee chased the thief for five blocks, the antisocial managed to escape with the mother’s purse that contained a cell phone, gum, some bank cards, a Coach wallet, $ 40 cash and a concealed carry permit, the Miami Herald said. who cited an arrest affidavit.

However, local police managed to track down Jackson’s whereabouts two days after the robbery and he was arrested on charges of robbery and assault.

Meanwhile, Frank Adderley, praised the 9-year-old for having fought Jackson in such a way and congratulated her on her bravery, although he advised citizens not to take these kinds of matters into their own hands.

“I wouldn’t recommend that you face such a person, but in the heat of the moment these things happen“Adderley said, who spoke words to Journee:” I bet he was surprised (the thief) because (you) could definitely say in the video that he did not expect that, and your actions were at the perfect moment in this situation in particular, “said Adderley, who added:”I think she hit him pretty hard“.

