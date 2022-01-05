Nikki Fried expressed her support for cryptocurrencies and criticized banks via Twitter, during her political campaign as a candidate for governor of the state of Florida in the United States on January 4.

The candidate posted a video in which she said: “Cryptocurrencies and the democratization of money must be a priority for our government.” With this message, she established what her policy will focus on if she is elected as governor of Florida in the elections that are scheduled for November 2022.

In the ad, Nikki Fried criticized traditional banks, which he classified as discriminating against Latin Americans and black people, among others. In fact, she warned that she herself was discriminated against by Wells Fargo bank in 2018 when they closed her campaign bank account for having supported the legalization of medical marijuana.

He also held the banking industry responsible for allowing a home collapse and opening bogus accounts to drive up stock prices. On this, he declared that, during the financial crisis of 2018, he saw how the big banks controlled the homes and small businesses of the inhabitants of Florida, as well as their total economic prosperity.

It’s suffocating; we need more options and, seriously, it’s time for something new, “said Nikki Fried referring to the cryptocurrencies. Boosting digital currencies, he estimated, “is a way to make banks compete for our trust and resources.” Patrick Byrne, the CEO of the exchange Overstock, had anticipated in 2018 that the more the use of cryptocurrencies increases, the fewer cases of corruption there will be.

Florida gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried criticizes discrimination from banks like Wells Fargo and encourages the use of cryptocurrencies. Source: Twitter.

The candidate also stated that getting involved with these assets will allow them to play a role in ensuring that cryptocurrencies are environmentally friendly. This is something of importance to Nikki Fried, considering that she currently has held the position of Commissioner of Agriculture in the state since 2019.

Nikki Fried raises funds with bitcoin for her political campaign

To promote this policy, Nikki Fried invited the population to donate money for his political campaign with cryptocurrencies. As CriptoNoticias reported, the policies that drive the use of cryptocurrencies is something that is not new for Florida. In fact, the mayor of Florida is one of America’s most influential political advocates for bitcoin.

To show you how serious I am about this issue, my political party, Florida Consumers First, is now accepting cryptocurrencies because I trust you to make your own decision. And I want to make you part of this movement to give power back to the people and take care of our democracy. Nikki Fried, Democratic candidate for governor of Florida from the Florida Consumers First party.

Nikki Fried’s move sets the difference from the current Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, who will run for the second role in 2022. Ron DeSantis is a Republican ally of Donald Trump, who recently said he prefers the use of the dollar over cryptocurrencies, despite the fact that his wife, Melania Trump , this week he has publicly shown his support for bitcoin.