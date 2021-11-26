

Robert Joel Cota was arrested last Sunday and charged with sexual assault on a 12-year-old victim.

A Florida man was arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a girl hundreds of times over the past 6 years; subject faces 1,200 counts of sexual assault and incest.

The subject identified as Robert Joel Cota, 31, was arrested last Sunday and charged with sexual assault on a 12-year-old victim or less, child abuse, aggravated battery, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and other sex-related offenses.

A local pastor reported Cota to police, who told officers that the man had approached him in previous days saying he “had a problem with one of the beliefs outlined in the church’s guidebook.” He specifically pointed to the word “incest,” according to the arrest documents.

After a more in-depth conversation, the pastor told Cota that he needed to report to the authorities; the pastor later provided Cota’s information to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the arrest report, the alleged victim, a girl told authorities that she had sexual encounters with Cota since she was 7 years old; She added that the man told her that sexual acts were “the way to show affection.”

In September 2020, the victim’s mother confronted the accused for having sexual relations with the girl; in response, Cota pointed a gun at the girl and was arrested for aggravated battery and domestic violence, as authorities began investigating the allegations of sexual assault and incest.

According to reports, both Cota and the victim told the mother about the sexual acts they practiced, but did not specify the relationship between the girl and Robert Cota.

When officers arrived to arrest Cota for sexual assault and incest, he told them that he was “not surprised by the allegations.”

He was booked into the Escambia County Jail, where his bond was set at $ 3,000,000.

