

Moody challenged Biden in the lawsuit for catching and “freeing” illegal immigrants.

MIAMI – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, filed a legal action on Friday against the Administration of President Joe Biden for its response to “handling the crisis on the southern border.” and in relation to “illegal immigrants arriving” in this southern state.

The lawsuit comes after Florida prosecutors recently filed charges for the murder of an illegal Honduran immigrant who killed a man in the northeastern city of Jacksonville, the prosecution said in a statement.

It’s about Yery Noel Medina Ulloa, a 24-year-old undocumented Honduran who crossed the border posing as a minor, who was arrested last October and faces second-degree murder charges after stabbing 46-year-old Francisco Javier Cuéllar.

Cuéllar, father of four children, He had taken care of the undocumented person and allegedly picked him up in Jacksonville, where he arrived on a flight from Texas, a state in which Medina had been sheltered in a shelter for immigrant minors.

The prosecution’s lawsuit was filed against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and the Immigration Control Service and Customs (ICE).

“Federal immigration policies have real consequences in the lives of Floridians. We need to know how and why the Biden Administration is choosing to catch and release illegal immigrants, sending many to live in Florida, “said the Republican prosecutor.

Florida had already filed a lawsuit against the Administration of US President Joe Biden, for the practice of “catch and release”, which consists of releasing undocumented persons detained after crossing the border and are considered low risk, such as minors, families or asylum seekers, while they await their immigration hearings.

Moody indicated that it had already exhausted all non-contentious avenues to obtain responses, but that, “given that the Biden Administration refuses to be transparent with the American people“He had no recourse but” to take this matter to court. “

In early October, Moody began requesting public information from now-defendant agencies about compliance with certain federal immigration laws.

According to federal law, according to a statement from the Florida Prosecutor’s Office, the defendants had to respond to such requests within 20 days, with an extension of 10 days.But two of the federal agencies never responded and two others asked for an extension.

Therefore, Moody asks in the lawsuit that a deadline be set for the information to be provided.

