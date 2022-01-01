

Wednesday’s record of 58,000 infections was broken.

MIAMI – Florida ends the year with a new daily record of COVID-19 cases by registering 75,962 new infections and no deaths on Thursday, as reported this Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The new record brings the cumulative total of cases in this state to 4.1 million infections since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the accounting administered by this federal institution.

The figure released today far leaves the previous record of more than 58,000 new cases registered on Wednesday in Florida, a state where in the last week practically every day a record has been broken due to the highly contagious omicron variant, thus as well as a larger number of test sites.

In addition, hospitalizations have experienced another rebound in recent hours as the number of people admitted for coronavirus rose to 4,485, 484 more than the previous day, according to the Florida Hospital Association, which added that there are 22% of beds available.

The alarming spike in new cases prompted Miami-Dade County School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho on Thursday to announce that as of January 3, the use of masks in school facilities will be mandatory for all adults, as well as in schools. school buses.

Miami-Dade has been joined by neighboring Broward County, where its school authorities have agreed today that from January 3, visitors and vendors wear masks in each school or bus.

The University of Miami (UM) announced this Thursday that the first two weeks of the semester that begins in January will be held remotely due to the wave of COVID-19 infections that shakes the world due to the combination of the omicron and delta variants.

The uptick in cases continues to cause long lines of people at testing sites in Florida, where the weekly average number of cases has risen to an alarming 42,600 infections.

