

Florida is the state with the most COVID-19 cases since March 2020.

COVID-19 added 29,059 new infections to his account in Florida on Monday, confirming the upward trend detected in December as the omicron variant spreads, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Since Thursday, December 23 only on Sunday, the day of the week when fewer cases are usually counted, the figure has been below 20,000 new cases.

On December 25, Christmas Day, more than 32,000 infections were reached, an amount that for now is the record for the entire pandemic in this state.

From December 17 to 24, according to the Florida Department of Health account, which provides a weekly report every Friday, there were 125,201 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, which is about 95,000 more than in the previous seven days. .

Florida, with more than 21 million inhabitants, is the third US state with the most accumulated COVID-19 cases since March 2020 (3.9 million), only surpassed by California and Texas. In terms of the number of deaths, it is the fourth, with almost 63,000 in the entire pandemic.

According to the interactive dashboard on COVID-19 from Johns Hopkins University, if the incidence data of the last 28 days is analyzed, Florida is the sixth US state with the most cases (214,667 in that period), by behind New York (498,164) Illinois, Ohio, California and Pennsylvania.

In the centers for free COVID-19 tests in Florida for days the lines of cars are formed at dawn and vehicles do not stop arriving during the day.

In Miami-Dade, which throughout the pandemic has been the Florida county where the disease has had the highest incidenceMore than 150,000 home test kits were distributed through public libraries on Monday.

Street stalls for rapid tests and free PCR have also proliferated in the most touristy areas of Miami, such as the Brickell neighborhood, in whose center, where hotels and tourist apartments proliferate, . counted more than four in a radius of just four blocks.

“I know that together we will be able to defeat omicron as we did with delta through strong decisions based on data and simple measures to stop the spread,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava wrote in the last hours on Twitter.

Hospital admissions rise

Ómicron is already the variant that causes the most infections in the United States, accounting for more than 70% of new cases, according to data published this Monday by the CDC.

Apparently, omicron is less deadly than delta, the previously predominant variantr, but its rapid expansion has increased hospital admissions in Florida, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

As of today, there were 2,754 people hospitalized in Florida with COVID-19, 679 more than on Monday.

The models on the projection of the omicron variant in this state, such as the one carried out by the University of Florida (UF), indicate that the peak of this new wave can be reached in February with some 40,000 new infections daily.

The four possible scenarios analyzed by UF scientists agree that “the omicron variant will spread slowly in December, more rapidly in January and will peak in February“Says a report from said university.

