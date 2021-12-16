With National Signing Day taking place on Dec. 15, here is how the 2022 recruiting class for Florida State grades out.

The Florida State Seminoles had a season they would like to forget. They lost their first four games of the season, including a last-second, walk-off loss to Jacksonville State. After finishing 5-7 on the year, they did not receive an invitation to a bowl game.

When looking at Florida State’s 2022 recruiting class, they were set to receive a huge upgrade in talent for their program. But on National Signing Day, five-star commit and top recruit in the nation, Travis Hunter, flipped to join Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. With this big blow to the Seminoles, here is how their recruiting class grades out, based on the rankings from 247 Sports Composite.

Florida State football top 2022 recruit: Sam McCall, S (Lakeland, FL)

With Travis Hunter joining Jackson State, Florida State’s top recruit is Lake Gibson safety Sam McCall. He is the 31st-overall prospect in the country and the third-best safety in the entire recruiting class. McCall has also played the wide receiver position in addition to safety.

Florida State football recruiting strengths and weaknesses

A strength of the Seminoles is the offensive line. They recruited five lineman, two of whom are four-star recruits. Jaylen Early ranks as the 14th interior offensive lineman in the class, while Qae’shon Sapp ranks as the 27th offensive tackle in the nation. One weakness of Florida State’s recruiting class is the tight end position. The Seminoles recruited one prospect, Jerrale Powers, who ranks as 78th at his position.

Diamond in the rough for Florida State football: Aaron Hester, EDGE (Neptune Beach, FL)

A diamond in the rough for the Seminoles is edge rusher Aaron Hester, who ranks as the 469th-overall prospect in the nation. Not only can he play off the edge of the line of scrimmage, but he has also received some carries as a running back.

Where does Florida State football rank nationally and in the ACC in recruiting?

Florida State’s recruiting class took a massive hit from a rankings perspective once Hunter flipped to Jackson State. The Seminoles are rated as the 17th-best class in the nation. In the ACC, they rank as the third-best, falling behind Clemson (second) and North Carolina (first).

Florida State football 2022 recruiting grade: C-

We were going to give the Seminoles a B +, but that came before the program lost the commitment of Hunter. Yes, they still have a relatively solid recruiting class, but losing the top recruit in the entire nation hurts their final grade.

