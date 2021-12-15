Florida woman admitted to poisoning her boyfriend of a lifetime by adding antipsychotic medications to your lemonade, because he “did not stop talking,” according to the sheriff’s officials revealed.

Alvis lorraine parrish, 54, yelled at officers last week from the front porch of his Jacksonville home, flatly confessing to having mixed your partner’s drink with Seroquel, according to the arrest report.

“Yes, I did … because he didn’t shut his mouth,” Parrish said, adding that he called authorities after giving the man enough drug to calm him, but “less than a lethal amount.”

To make matters worse, Parrish later “vowed to kill the man” upon being detained, according to the arrest report. “Do what you want,” Parrish said. “If you don’t take me, I’ll kill him,” the woman told the officers who arrested her.

Alvis Parrish vowed to kill the man when he was arrested. (Photo: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office)

Seroquel is used to treat schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Officers found the extremely lethargic man inside the residence, where he said he did not understand why he was so tired.

The man initially refused to go to a hospital, but later had trouble completing a report for alleged domestic assault due to his condition, authorities reported.

Then he realized that his lemonade had a strange taste and the researchers found a powdery substance at the bottom of the drink.

Parrish, meanwhile, admitted to “poisoning” the man’s lemonade and also detailed his actions in a notebook, according to the arrest report.

Parrish remained incarcerated on a $ 50,000 bond and was accused of poisoning food or water, with the intent to kill or injure a person.

She is due to return to court on December 29, online records show.

It is unclear if Parrish has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf. A Facebook profile of Alvis Parrish in Jacksonville indicates that she is “happily retired” and enjoys crafting.

Also read:

Michigan teen mistakes brother for deer and shoots him

Pitbull dog tears off arm of boy trying to pet his puppies in Oklahoma

Former New Orleans stripper is accused of sexually abusing a boy and a dog