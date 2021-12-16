Flow La Movie / Facebook Flow La Movie dies with her partner Debbie Von Marie Jiménez and her son Jayden Hernandez.

The music world is in mourning after the unexpected death of music producer Flow La Movie. The sad news was released this Wednesday, December 15. Flow La Movie lost his life in a plane crash with his partner Debbie Von Marie Jiménez and their 4-year-old son Jayden Hernandez, confirmed the Helidosa aviation company in a statement on social networks.

Flow La Movie and his family died this Wednesday while traveling in a private jet in the Dominican Republic. The artist was 36 years old and Debbie, 31 years old. The couple had been in a relationship for seven years.

According to flight logs, the Gulfstream IV jet was flying for Florida when it took off from Isabela International Airport, but then attempted to make an emergency landing and crashed at nearby Las Americas International Airport, People reported.

Nine people died in the plane crash

Flow La Movie was traveling on the aircraft, with his partner and son. The other passengers, of American nationality, have been identified as Kellyan Hernández Peña, 21, and two adolescents, 18 and 13, whose relationship with the couple has not been publicly confirmed.

Verónica Estrella, 26, also died, who was identified as a member of the crew in the manifesto but as a passenger by the plane operator.

The crew members Luis Alberto Eljuri Tancredo, 47, and Emilio Herrera, 32, both Dominican residents, also died in the accident.

Flow La Movie was responsible for the great successes of Bad Bunny, Natti Natasha, J Balvin and Ozuna

José Angel Hernandez, the producer’s first name, was responsible for several hits, such as “Te Boté” performed by Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam and Ozuna. The song topped Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs for 14 weeks after its release in 2018.

Under his own record label, Flow signed with various artists, including Nio García, Casper Magico, D.OZi, and Xound. Throughout his career, he also produced songs for Latin artists such as Manuel Turizo, Don Omar, Natti Natasha, J Balvin, Myke Towers, and Anuel AA.

Artists express their sadness after the death of Flow La Movie

Following the sad news of Flow La Movie’s death, many artists have expressed their feelings. “With immense sadness and pain, the Dominican and world artistic community loses a great producer,” Ricardo Montaner tweeted.

“Unfortunately your loss and that of your family. Thanks for the opportunity to collaborate. Fly high, see you later, “wrote Don Omar in his networks.

“José Ángel Thank you for your high vibe always. Rest in peace, “JBalvin posted on his Instagram.